F1 qualifying LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice times and updates as Lewis Hamilton targets pole
Formula 1 live updates from grand prix qualifying in Baku as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field adapt to a new sprint format this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is targeting pole position as grand prix qualifying gets underway on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
After a four-week break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, round four sees the teams take to the Baku City Circuit, a track which usually produces thrilling races. It also sees the first of six sprint weekends, with the format of the weekend changed by F1 and the FIA on Tuesday.
Max Verstappen won last time out in Australia amid a chaotic end to the race in Melbourne, with Lewis Hamilton claiming Mercedes’ first podium of the season in second and Fernando Alonso in third - for the third race running. Verstappen has a 15-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the Formula 1 Driver Standings - and the pair led home a one-two finish last year in Baku after both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were forced to retire for Ferrari.
Free practice 1 - the only practice session this weekend - gets underway at 10:30am (BST) with qualifying at 2pm.
Follow live updates from qualifying with The Independent
Can F1 Academy provide pathway for women to race in Formula 1?
Preview by Kieran Jackson
2026 will be a significant year for Formula 1. It is the next chapter in the sport’s revolutionary regulations overhaul, with a greater emphasis on electric power and sustainable fuels. German giant Audi will join the grid. Porsche, Honda and Andretti could be in the paddock too. With the sport’s snowballing popularity, who knows how many races there will be by then too?
Yet it will also mark 50 years since a woman last started a grand prix: Lella Lombardi finished 12th at the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, the last of her 12 races. Appropriate, then, that the launch of the new all-female racing series – the F1 Academy – should start later today at the same track, now named the Red Bull Ring, in the Styrian mountains.
Lombardi and Italian compatriot Maria Teresa de Filippis are the only two drivers to have started an F1 race in the sport’s 72-year history. Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 chief executive, stated last year it was “very unlikely” that the sport would have a female driver in the next five years. But the former Ferrari boss has done more than most to accelerate the prospects of girls competing in single-seater competition.
F1 Academy is aiming to give 15 drivers the tools, experience and – most important of all – the financial backing to progress up the ladder. Seven meets this year will see 21 races, all at solidified elite-level tracks, culminating with action at the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas in October. There will be three drivers per team; teams already knowledgable in feeder series’ like F2 and F3.
F1 Academy provides fresh hope for female pathway to Formula 1
The 15-driver competition starts this weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Austria with financial backing and a big-hitter in charge – but will this new all-female championship succeed where W Series failed?
FIA followed ‘due process’ as president Mohammed Ben Sulayem accused of sexism
Formula One’s ruling body the FIA has said “allegations of abuse are taken very seriously” after its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was accused of sexism.
The Daily Telegraph has reported that former FIA employee Shaila-Ann Rao wrote a letter accusing Ben Sulayem of sexist behaviour following her departure from the federation last year.
Rao, who was the FIA’s interim secretary general for motor sport, left the organisation in December after just six months.
However, the FIA said it followed “due process” following the “specific allegations” surrounding Rao and said an “amicable negotiation” followed.
Responding to the Daily Telegraph’s report, a spokesperson for the FIA said: “The FIA takes allegations of abuse very seriously and addresses all complaints using robust and clear procedures.
FIA followed ‘due process’ as president Mohammed Ben Sulayem accused of sexism
The Daily Telegraph has reported that former FIA employee Shaila-Ann Rao wrote a letter accusing Ben Sulayem of sexist behaviour
What time is F1 qualifying today?
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 28 April
- Free Practice 1: 10:30am
- Qualifying (for Sunday’s grand prix): 2pm
Saturday 29 April
- Sprint shootout: 9:30am
- Sprint race: 2:30pm
Sunday 2 April
- Grand Prix: Midday
Max Verstappen insists sprint format overhaul changes nothing for him
Max Verstappen insists the new format changes to the sprint weekend will have no impact on him, with the Red Bull star instead insisting race weekends need to be shorter in length.
The double world champion, who currently leads the standings by 15 points after three races, has been the most vocal critic of the sprint format and even stated in Australia last time out that constant changes to the race schedule would force him to potentially quit the sport.
The changes announced this week means there will be just one practice session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with a new ‘sprint shootout’ session on Saturday morning acting as qualifying for the sprint race, which has no bearing on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix - as that will be set in the usual qualifying session taking place on Friday.
“Once you’re up front [in sprint], it’s not making a massive difference,” Verstappen told Sky Sports, when asked about the sprint format changes.
‘Get it over with’: Max Verstappen insists format overhaul changes nothing
Red Bull double world champion Verstappen has been a vocal critic of sprint weekends in Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton unfazed after Charles Leclerc tipped for Mercedes move
Lewis Hamilton insists reports linking Charles Leclerc with a shock move to Mercedes is having “no impact” on his own contract negotiations.
Hamilton, who has won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes since his arrival at the team in 2013, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
While both the 38-year-old and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have emphasised that a new deal will be signed, no extension seems forthcoming at this point of the season.
Though Mercedes have had issues of their own to contend with, reports in the Italian media have linked Ferrari’s Leclerc with a move to the Silver Arrows. Leclerc’s deal at the Scuderia expires at the end of the 2024 season.
Lewis Hamilton unfazed after Leclerc tipped for Mercedes move amid contract talks
Hamilton’s lucrative contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season
Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying times and updates as Lewis Hamilton targets pole
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of grand prix qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday!
It’s a brand new format this weekend, with FP1 starting at 10:30am (the only practice session this weekend) before qualifying which will set the grid for Sunday at 2pm!
Tomorrow is sprint day, with the new sprint shootout and then the sprint race.
Stay tuned for all the build-up and live updates right here!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies