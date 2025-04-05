Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
F1 Japan GP LIVE: Max Verstappen takes stunning pole position as Lando Norris misses out

Follow reaction from Suzuka as Verstappen takes pole away from McLaren at the end of a thrilling qualifying

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 05 April 2025 08:23 BST
Red Bull call-up 'could not be better' - Tsunoda

F1 returns to Japan next as Suzuka hosts the Japanese Grand Prix and round three of the 2025 F1 season.

Oscar Piastri won the last race in China, as he looks to take the title fight to McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has an eight-point lead to Max Verstappen in the world championship.

EXCLUSIVE: Yuki Tsunoda on F1 change which kept Red Bull dream alive

Ferrari will be looking to bounce back after both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the race in China due to two technical infringements.

Yet the biggest story heading into the weekend is home hero Yuki Tsunoda making his debut for Red Bull, after Christian Horner decided to drop Liam Lawson to the junior team following just two races. How will Tsunoda fare in his place?

Live stream link

Follow latest updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent

Max Verstappen: "This is a proper highlight for us"

On pole position: “We tried the best we could to get the best possible balance, every session we made little improvements, that’s where we made the difference - the last lap was flat out.

“Being around here being on the limit or even over it is very rewarding.

“This is a proper highlight for us to be back on pole here, we will look to tomorrow, we’ll do our very best.”

5 April 2025 08:25

TOP-10 IN QUALIFYING

1. Max Verstappen - 1:26:983

2. Lando Norris +0.012

3. Oscar Piastri +0.044

4. Charles Leclerc +0.316

5. George Russell +0.335

6. Kimi Antonelli +0.572

7. Isack Hadjar +0.586

8. Lewis Hamilton +0.627

9. Alex Albon +0.632

10. Ollie Bearman +0.884

Kieran Jackson5 April 2025 08:17

Max Verstappen on radio:

GP: “That is insane, pole position!”

MV: “Yes let’s go! What a lap, yes guys! Yeah, I’m really happy!”

CH: “Pure class!”

Kieran Jackson5 April 2025 08:11

Max Verstappen takes pole position!

Out of nothing, Verstappen takes pole!

Lando Norris thought he’d done it at the end, before a magic final sector from the Dutchman - 0.012 secs ahead of Norris overall!

That is a massive shock!

3-10: Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hadjar, Hamilton, Albon, Bearman

Kieran Jackson5 April 2025 08:10

Q3 finale coming up!

All 10 drivers out there on new soft tyres then for these final runs!

I think the order could shake-up big time here... 2:00 to go in Q3!

Kieran Jackson5 April 2025 08:06

Oscar Piastri on provisional pole!

Gosh, bit of a shock after the first laps!

Piastri on provisional pole with a 1:27:052, two-tenths ahead of Max Verstappen in second!

Lando Norris down in P5! What happened to the Brit?! He’ll have one more chance...

3-10: Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Hadjar, Bearman, Albon, Antonelli

6:00 to go in Q3...

Kieran Jackson5 April 2025 08:03

Q3 underway!

Here we go then for the top-10 shootout in Suzuka!

10 drivers involved: Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Bearman, Albon, Hadjar, Verstappen

5 April 2025 07:57

Ollie Bearman upon hearing he's through:

“Oh my god nice!”

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz will see the stewards - with Sainz potentially in trouble for impeding with Hamilton at turn 1!

Could well be a penalty for the Williams driver...

5 April 2025 07:53

Yuki Tsunoda is out in Q2!

Disappointment for Yuki Tsunoda on his Red Bull debut - he’s only in P15! The slowest in Q2!

Yet Isack Hadjar and Ollie Bearman are through with stunning laps!

Current bottom-five (11-15) and out in Q2: Gasly, Sainz, Alonso, Lawson, Tsunoda

Top-3: Norris, Russell, Verstappen

Time for the top-10 shootout!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson5 April 2025 07:49

Charles Leclerc:

“First sector was rubbish from me.”

Leclerc P4 at the moment though...

Bottom-five (11-15): Sainz, Alonso, Bearman, Tsunoda, Lawson

3:00 to go in Q2...

5 April 2025 07:45

