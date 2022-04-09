F1 qualifying LIVE: Australian Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton set to struggle
Follow all the action from qualifying at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit
Charles Leclerc leads the drivers’ standings after two races, with victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix followed by a second-place finish behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia. Ferrari looked to have the pace again around Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit with Carlos Sainz topping FP1 before Leclerc seized the initiative in FP2, although Verstappen was lurking right behind. There were encouraging signs for Alpine too, with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon both inside the top six on Friday.
It appears as though Mercedes’ woes are set to continue, though, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell enduring miserable practice sessions. After finishing seventh in FP1, Hamilton tumbled down to 13th in FP2 and it appears Toto Wolff’s team are no closer to finding a solution to the car’s lack of pace.
Follow all the latest updates and lap times from qualifying below:
Latifi makes error an goes off track
Nicholas Latifi crashed out of the last race at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and has suffered a tetchy moment already in qualifying this morning.
The Canadian ran wide at the newly-profiled Turn 11, stepping onto the grass and into the gravel on exit. The car then began to spin right but Latifi stamped on the brakes in time to stop his FW44 hitting the wall.
Leclerc and Norris set early fast times
Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris have set early fast times and are at the top of the standings for Ferrari and McLaren respectively.
The Monegasque is the currently leader with 1:19:39, though did suffer from sliding caused by oversteer in the final sector of the track.
Norris, meanwhile, looked excellent in the final sector but came up three tenths short when he crossed the line.
Qualifying begins in Australia
Qualifying is now underway at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, with the Haas and Williams cars first out on track.
A reminder that in the first part of qualifying, the slowest five drivers will be eliminated.
Expect the Williams pair to struggle to make it through, while Aston Martin are still working to fix both cars and could miss the session.
Aston Martin still scrambling to fix both cars
Aston Martin mechanics are still hard work on Sebastian Vettel’s car in the garage as they try to fix it ahead of qualifying.
Vettel, who missed the opening two rounds of the season with Covid-19, hit the barriers in this morning’s practice session and has needed both his gearbox and power unit replacing. There is still no guarantee that Vettel’s car will be ready in time for qualifying, which begins in just over five minutes.
Team-mate Lance Stroll also crashed ahead of qualifying, but his car required fewer repairs and seems set to make it in time.
Toto Wolff calls Mercedes struggles ‘super painful'
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the team’s early season struggled have been “super painful”.
The Brackley-based squad’s new W13 car suffers from intense bouncing at high speeds on the straights and is fundamentally slower than its rivals through the corners, leaving drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell competing in the midfield rather than challenging for victories.
“We were carefully optimistic we would be in the race for the championship, but we are not,” Wolff explained. “At the moment there is a discrepancy between where we believe the car should be and where we are. It’s frustrating because we’re looking at our trackers and we should be going a second faster, but we aren’t. It’s super painful to see the car outside the top ten.”
“It’s definitely fixable, and every day we understand the issue more,” Russell added. “But there are no quick fixes.”
DRS zone removed on Saturday morning
Drivers were surprised earlier this week when Formula 1 announced that a record four DRS zones would be in operation at the Albert Park circuit, which has had a number of corners revamped and its slow speed chicane removed.
Earlier this morning, though, one of the four DRS zones was controversially removed on safety grounds. That means teams are having to alter their setups in order to account for the lower top speed they’ll reach through that section.
That could benefit Alpine, who are running lower downforce than most other teams so far this season.
Alpine and McLaren could challenge for pole
There could well be a four-team battle for pole position at Albert Park this morning, with Alpine and McLaren on the up in Australia.
Both teams impressed in free practice three earlier on Saturday, with Lando Norris topping the timesheets for McLaren and Fernando Alonso just 0.158s behind in fourth in the Alpine.
Neither team has challenged at the front of the grid in the opening two rounds but their 2022 cars seem to suit the Melbourne circuit, and they could be a threat to Ferrari and Red Bull’s dominance.
Leclerc says battle for championship with Verstappen ‘will heat up’
Current championship leader Charles Leclerc says he is expecting his rivalry with Max Verstappen to ‘heat up’ as the season goes on.
The Monegasque and Dutchman have engaged in tactical tussles for the lead at the opening two races of the 2022 campaign,
“We never know {how rivalries will progress]!”, Leclerc told Sky Sports F1. “We are fighting for the world championship and things will heat up as is always the case.”
Verstappen believes that both team’s machinery is very evenly matched, and expects upgrades to make the difference as the season goes on. “It’s exciting, we are very closely matched and it’s going to be about who develops the fastest and who understands the car,” he explained.
Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, is expecting another closely fought race in Melbourne. “We are going to have some good Sundays this year,” he said. “It’s been tight the first two races and it will be tight here too, but it’s a lot of fun.”
Hamilton ‘doesn’t know’ if Mercedes improvement will be too late for world championship
Mercedes are struggling to so far in 2022 and have been way off the pace in the three free practice sessions in Australia this weekend. The team has brought no significant upgrades to the Albert Park circuit, which means Lewis Hamilton will be driving the same car which saw him knocked out in Q1 in Saudi Arabia.
“We haven’t got any fixes for this weekend but we aren’t necessarily looking for one fix, it’s a lot of scope for work,” Hamilton said. “Who knows [whether improvements will come too late for the world championship]? I can’t answer that at the moment so I can't really put that in my mind. I put my trust in the team so we keep our heads down and keep working.
“There’s nothing exceptional you can expect,” team-mate George Russell added. “We know we’re that step behind [Ferrari and Red Bull].”
Aston Martin toiling in Melbourne after two crashes this morning
Aston Martin have been enduring a very difficult start to the 2022 season, having dropped down the grid order during the transition to F1’s new era of regulations.
Their struggles are continuing this morning with both Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel crashing in free practice three, with the team trying to fix both cars with less than hour to go until the start of qualifying.
Both the gearbox and power unit on Vettel’s AMR22 need to be changed, and that means he could well miss the session.
