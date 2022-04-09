Charles Leclerc was the quickest in FP2 (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as qualifying gets underway at the Australian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc leads the drivers’ standings after two races, with victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix followed by a second-place finish behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia. Ferrari looked to have the pace again around Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit with Carlos Sainz topping FP1 before Leclerc seized the initiative in FP2, although Verstappen was lurking right behind. There were encouraging signs for Alpine too, with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon both inside the top six on Friday.

It appears as though Mercedes’ woes are set to continue, though, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell enduring miserable practice sessions. After finishing seventh in FP1, Hamilton tumbled down to 13th in FP2 and it appears Toto Wolff’s team are no closer to finding a solution to the car’s lack of pace.

Follow all the latest updates and lap times from qualifying below: