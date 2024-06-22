F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates, results, schedule and times in Barcelona
Follow live qualifying updates from Barcelona as the leading contenders go for pole in Barcelona
Formula One heads back to Europe for round ten of the 2024 season as Barcelona hosts the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Canada, victorious after an entertaining wet-dry race on the streets of Montreal. Charles Leclerc, winner in Monaco previous to that, retired from the race and the gap from the Ferrari driver to the Red Bull out in front is 56 points.
Mercedes were much improved in Canada, with George Russell picking up a podium and Lewis Hamilton finishing a season-best fourth, while McLaren’s Lando Norris came home second.
Verstappen won last year’s race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Russell and Hamilton on the podium.
Follow live updates from the Spanish GP with The Independent
The queue in the pit-lane starts...
10 minutes to go and it’s a 14-car queue in the pit-lane as the majority of the grid head out onto the track...
It’ll be crucial here to see who is utilising new soft tyres as opposed to used soft tyres.
Q2 underway!
Second session now underway in Barcelona, with Lance Stroll the first car out on track.
Again, we’ll lose the slowest five drivers ahead of Q3 and the top-10 shootout. Work to do here for the likes of Aston Martin, Alpine and Sauber...
Here’s that Sargeant incident with Stroll:
Daniel Ricciardo out in Q1!
Really disappointing session for RB and Williams - both their cars out in Q1! Lance Stroll escapes in P15...
Bottom-five and out in Q1 (16-20): Magnussen, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Albon, Sargeant
Tsunoda can’t believe it: “We didn’t go through? Nooooo.”
Top-3: Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen
Alex Albon gets his car up from P16 to P12 ahead of the final three minutes!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Zhou, Magnussen, Sargeant
Pressure on Ricciardo then. Sergio Perez also needs to go quicker in P10...
Sargeant and Stroll incident noted
Sargeant could be in trouble here!
He’s charging his battery on the racing line - and fully impedes Stroll! Think the American will be in trouble for that...
Charles Leclerc quickest in the first few runs!
Leclerc’s Ferrari sets the early benchmark with a 1:12:257, 0.049 secs faster than Max Verstappen in second and a tenth clear of Lando Norris.
But, more importantly, at the bottom - Daniel Ricciardo is only P19 after the first flying laps.
Current bottom-five (16-20): Tsunoda, Zhou, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Sargeant
8 minutes left...
Here comes the rest of the pack!
Every driver now on track with 12 minutes remaining - only four lap times on the board thus far.
The grandstand rises for Carlos Sainz as his Ferrari leaves the pit-lane..
Q1 underway!
So we’re underway with qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix - with Zhou Guanyu the first car out on track!
It’s been a tough season for Sauber - zero points so far - but Zhou has gone well here in Barcelona qualifying in the past!
A reminder: we will lose the slowest five drivers in this 18-minute session for the rest of qualifying.
DECISION: Reprimands for Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll
The Ferrari and Aston Martin driver’s warned for their behaviour in their respective incidents with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.
So - aside from Sergio Perez’s three-place grid penalty carried over from Canada - there are no penalties ahead of this qualifying session.
