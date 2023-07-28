F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and times at wet Spa-Francorchamps
Formula 1 live updates from qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field target pole position for Sunday’s grand prix in Belgium
The Formula 1 paddock returns to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix and the third sprint weekend of the 2023 season.
Max Verstappen claimed his seventh grand prix victory in a row last weekend in Hungary and now returns to a track he won at from 14th on the grid last year. The Dutchman is cruising to a third world championship this season and currently holds a 110-point lead at the halfway stage of the campaign to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton secured his first pole since December 2021 in Budapest but slipped down to fourth during the race. The Mercedes star will be looking to bounce back at a circuit he retired at in 2022, while McLaren’s Lando Norris is hoping to keep up his good form after two second-place finishes in a row.
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is a staple F1 track and for the first time in 2023 will host an F1 sprint race, meaning there will be more action than ever before in the final meet before the summer break.
Daniel Ricciardo out in Q1!
Daniel Ricciardo looked to have got into Q2 with a time quick enough for P6 - but his lap time has been deleted for exceeding track limits! He went over the white line at Eau Rouge!
Alex Albon also misses out on Q2!
16-20 and out in Q1: Albon, Zhou, Sargeant, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg
Top-3: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg out of qualifying
Lewis Hamilton at the top with a 1:58:841, as the track continues to dry.
Current bottom-five (16-20): Ocon, Albon, Sargeant, Magnussen, Hulkenberg
Looks like Nico Hulkenberg has a problem as he’s still in the garage. He’ll start P20.
3:00 left.
Lando Norris runs through the gravel
Hairy moment for Lando Norris as he loses control and enters the gravel, but he does well to keep his McLaren out of the wall and gets it back on the racetrack!
Carlos Sainz now quickest, with Max Verstappen second and Oscar Piastri third.
More importantly, though, the current bottom-five (16-20): Zhou, Stroll, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Sargeant
Eight minutes left - plenty of time for it all to change!
Lando Norris fastest early on in Q1
The spray behind cars at full pelt is quite something - you need a good five seconds before its removed from the air!
Early on, Lando Norris is fastest with a 2:01:874, four-tenths quicker than Lewis Hamilton in second. George Russell in third.
These are all on intermediate tyres. But these times will fall throughout the session, as the track improves....
12 minutes left.
F1 qualifying underway at Spa!
Led by the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, the cars take to the track as Q1 starts at the Belgian Grand Prix!
Huge queue at the end of the pitlane... just as the sun comes out!
Talk about timing!
BREAKING - Qualifying delayed by 10 minutes
The rain has stopped at Spa-Francorchamps but due to the wet weather previously and a damp track, qualifying has been delayed to 4:10pm (BST).
It’s to allow the circuit to drain a bit more after the heavy showers throughout the day.
Sit tight!
F1 qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix LIVE
It’s still very overcast at Spa-Francorchamps but the rain has eased off slightly - so we should be all good for a full qualifying session here!
Can anyone topple Max Verstappen? How will Lewis Hamilton follow up his pole position from Hungary?
A reminder that today sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, with tomorrow designated ‘sprint day’ with its own quickfire qualifying and race.
What time is F1 qualifying today at the Belgian Grand Prix?
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 28 July
- Qualifying: 4pm
Saturday 29 July
- Sprint shootout: 11am
- Sprint race: 3:30pm
Sunday 30 July
- Race: 2pm
Constructors’ Championship ahead of Belgian Grand Prix
1) Red Bull - 452 points
2) Mercedes - 223 points
3) Aston Martin - 184 points
4) Ferrari - 167 points
5) McLaren - 87 points
6) Alpine - 47 points
7) Williams - 11 points
8) Haas - 11 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
10) AlphaTauri - 2 points
Max Verstappen receives penalty for Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has received a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of exceeding his gearbox allocation.
The Red Bull driver, who is cruising to his third-straight world title, currently has a 110-point lead in the standings at the halfway stage of the 2023 season.
More info below:
