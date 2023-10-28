F1 Mexican Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and times in Mexico City
Follow live updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen eye pole position
Sergio Perez will be eyeing a dream victory on home soil at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.
The Red Bull driver has endured a difficult few months and has not won since Azerbaijan in April. His team-mate Max Verstappen, however, has won 15 races this season and has already sealed his third world title.
Verstappen was triumphant last week at the US Grand Prix in Austin where Lewis Hamilton - who finished second - was disqualified alongside Charles Leclerc for an illegal floor.
Lando Norris came home third, but was promoted to second after Hamilton’s DSQ, for his 12th podium in F1 but the McLaren driver is still chasing his first win. Verstappen won last year’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Follow updates from the Mexican Grand Prix with The Independent
Max Verstappen goes fastest early on
Not that the top of the timesheet matters too much in this session, but Max Verstappen has set the fastest lap in the first eight minutes with a 1:18:099, four-tenths quicker than his team-mate Sergio Perez. Lewis Hamilton third-fastest, half-a-second back on mediums.
Around half the pack still to set a time, 10 minutes to go...
Q1 underway!
If you’re not watching the rugby... here’s a PSA to let you know that we are underway with Q1 in Mexico City!
18 minutes where, at the end, we will lose the slowest five drivers.
Five minutes from qualifying!
We’re just moments from qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez!
Max Verstappen very much the firm favourite after being the quickest man in all three practice sessions but can anyone pull off a shock P1 in qualifying?
Top contenders? Norris, Hamilton and Albon me thinks!
And what about home hero Sergio Perez? Can he beat his team-mate for the first time since Baku in April?
Can anyone topple Max Verstappen in Mexico?
Driver Standings ahead of the Mexican GP
1) Max Verstappen - 466 points (champion)
2) Sergio Perez - 240 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 201 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 171 points
6) Lando Norris - 159 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 151 points
8) George Russell - 143 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 56 points
11) Lance Stroll - 53 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points
13) Alex Albon - 25 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points
17) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
19) Liam Lawson - 2 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 1 point
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
How Sergio Perez can silence doubters and retain 2024 Red Bull seat
Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson
Six months ago, it was all so rosy for Red Bull. Four races into the 2023 season and it was two apiece for Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez, with the Mexican seemingly signalling his intent to be a genuine contender for the championship with a sprint and race victory in Azerbaijan. After all, no car could come close to the speed generated by Red Bull design-guru Adrian Newey and his team of top-tier engineers this season.
Even in Miami a week later, Perez looked set to take the lead in the standings after claiming pole position, with Verstappen down in ninth. But since the Dutchman stormed to victory, propelling past his team-mate with relative ease, it has been one-way traffic. And while Verstappen has won every race bar one since then, amid an unprecedented winning streak, Perez’s form has fallen off a cliff.
Since Miami, Perez has recorded just four podiums in 13 races in the fastest car on the grid – and none in his last four meets. On the contrary to challenging Verstappen for the title, he is now looking over his shoulder as he tries to seal second place.
Full piece below:
How Sergio Perez can silence doubters and retain 2024 Red Bull seat
The Mexican driver is second in the championship standings but has endured a trying few months ahead of his home race
Constructors’ Championship ahead of the Mexican GP
1) Red Bull - 706 points (champions)
2) Mercedes - 344 points
3) Ferrari - 322 points
4) McLaren - 242 points
5) Aston Martin - 236 points
6) Alpine - 100 points
7) Williams - 26 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 16 points
9) Haas - 12 points
10) AlphaTauri - 10 points
F1 icon Willy T Ribbs: ‘There were death threats – but I was never going to play the victim’
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
As often was the case amid an American society embedded in racism in the 1980s, Muhammad Ali put it best. Advising black racing driver Willy T Ribbs, the people’s champion made his point in no uncertain terms: “There are Blacks in my sport. But there are no Blacks in your sport. They’re going to want to kill you.”
Yet for all the death threats, discrimination and abuse, Ribbs had long decided that the only option was to meet the uphill battle head-on. He made history in 1986 when he became the first Black driver to test an F1 car. Five years later, he was the first to race in the Indy 500, one of the world’s most famous events.
But on the course of that journey, Ribbs faced it all. Don’t let me tell you though; let the man himself.
Full interview below:
Willy T Ribbs: ‘There were death threats – but I was never going to play the victim’
A pioneer and trailblazer, Willy T Ribbs made history as a Black racing driver. The man they called ‘Uppity’ speaks to Kieran Jackson about his career – and how Lewis Hamilton has become Formula One’s Tiger Woods
Toto Wolff reflects on Lewis Hamilton’s Austin disqualification
Who is Ollie Bearman? Essex boy with Italian twang making F1 history at Mexico City Grand Prix
Ollie Bearman was barely three months old when Fernando Alonso won his first world championship in 2005 – but on his Formula One debut in Mexico City, the Essex 18-year-old finished ahead of the double world champion.
“That was an added bonus,” he said with a broad smile.
On Friday, Bearman made history by becoming the youngest British driver to step foot in an F1 machine at a Grand Prix weekend. And he quietly impressed, too.
Full piece below:
Who is Ollie Bearman? Essex boy with Italian twang making F1 history
On Friday, Bearman made history by becoming the youngest British driver to step foot in an F1 machine at a Grand Prix weekend.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies