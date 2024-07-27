F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying schedule, start time, updates and results at Spa
Lando Norris is eyeing another pole position for McLaren at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit
Formula One returns to one of the world’s most iconic race tracks this weekend as the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit hosts the Belgian Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri claimed the first win of his F1 career last time out in Hungary as he took the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Lando Norris after the Brit eventually succumbed to McLaren’s team orders.
Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium in third while Max Verstappen endured a Sunday to forget as he argued with his race engineer and crashed into Hamilton late on, ultimately finishing fifth. Despite this, Verstappen still has a 76-point lead in the world championship to Norris in second with 11 races remaining.
The Red Bull driver looks set to take a 10-place grid penalty this Sunday due to taking a new engine, though he has won from down the grid in the last two years at Spa. It is also a big weekend for his team-mate Sergio Perez, with uncertainty surrounding his future at the team following a run of poor results.
Lando Norris suggests McLaren should consider making him undisputed number one
Lando Norris finished fastest in practice for the Belgian Grand Prix and said McLaren must consider making him their undisputed number one in order to deliver the British team’s first world title in 16 years.
Norris will be handed a golden opportunity to slash the 76-point championship deficit to Max Verstappen at Formula One’s concluding round before a four-week summer shutdown, with his rival to serve a 10-place grid sanction.
Verstappen’s Red Bull has been fitted with a fifth internal combustion engine, one more than the world champion is permitted, meaning the highest he can start will be 11th.
Start times in Belgium this weekend:
Saturday 27 July
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 21 July
- Race: 2pm
F1 Belgian Grand Prix!
F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: FP2 RESULTS IN FULL:
F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Norris quickest in FP2
The McLaren driver is top of the timesheets to finish off Friday at Spa!
Lando Norris quickest with a 1:42:260, 0.215 secs faster than his team-mate Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen just two-thousandths of a second behind last week’s winner in Hungary.
Behind them, a bit of a gap:
4. Charles Leclerc - +0.577
5. Carlos Sainz - +0.838
6. George Russell - +1.030
7. Esteban Ocon - +1.141
8. Kevin Magnussen - +1.225
9. Sergio Perez - +1.244
10. Lewis Hamilton - +1.259
Sets it up nicely for qualifying tomorrow!
F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Lando Norris P1
Lando Norris goes to the top of the timesheets with a 1:42:260 - 0.215 secs clear of team-mate Oscar Piastri! McLaren are back up top!
Max Verstappen is just 0.002 secs behind Piastri in third, with Charles Leclerc half-a-second down on Norris and Carlos Sainz in fifth - 0.838 secs off Norris.
6-10: Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Perez, Hamilton
F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Carlos Sainz quickest
Carlos Sainz on top - for now - with a itme of 1:43:098, 0.241 secs ahead of Max Verstappen, who set a blistering lap on the medium tyres.
Lando Norris is four-tenths behind Sainz, with George Russell six-tenths off.
Quick soft tyre runs starting now, with 35 minutes left in the session..
F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Sergio Perez
“There’s a lot of grounding for Norris in Eau Rouge.”
The Red Bull driver had a perfect view of Norris’ McLaren bouncing up the hill and the sparks it left behind!
And he’s not the only one - the cars are seriously low it seems!
FP2 underway!
Here we go with the second hour of practice at Spa-Francorchamps!
Risk of rain for this session is 40%. Can anyone match Max Verstappen’s impressive speed of FP1?
OFFICIAL: Max Verstappen to take a 10-place grid penalty
It’s now been confirmed by Red Bull that Max Verstappen will take a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
It comes after the Dutchman exceeding his engine allowance, with his car fitted with its fifth internal combustion unit of the season, one more permitted than the regulations.
It means an autoamtic 10-place grid drop following qualifying tomorrow.
