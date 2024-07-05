The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 2024 race schedule: Start time and how to watch British GP qualifying at Silverstone
F1 returns to the home of British motor racing, Silverstone, for round 12 of the 2024 season
Formula One returns to the home of British motor racing this weekend as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix.
George Russell was a shock winner last time out in Austria as the Mercedes driver capitalised on a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris late on in the race. Norris was fuming with Verstappen afterwards, setting their rivalry up nicely for Norris’ home race this weekend.
Verstappen leads the world championship by 81 points to Norris going into the British GP, a race he won last year. Russell, despite his victory, is still down in seventh.
Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner at Silverstone and has finished on the podium in the last two years. Having not won since December 2021, the seven-time F1 world champion would love nothing more than to return to the top of the podium in front of a crowd who adore him.
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
When is the British Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Saturday 6 July
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 7 July
- Race: 3pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and free-to-air Channel 4 in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s and Channel 4’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 1:30pm (BST).
You can watch Channel 4’s coverage of the British Grand Prix for free via their website.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Silverstone on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the British Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 237 points
2. Lando Norris - 156 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 135 points
5. Sergio Perez - 118 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 112 points
7. George Russell - 111 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 85 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 17 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg - 14 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 3 points
18. Alex Albon - 2 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 355 points
2. Ferrari - 291 points
3. McLaren - 268 points
4. Mercedes - 196 points
5. Aston Martin - 58 points
6. RB - 30 points
7. Haas - 19 points
8. Alpine - 9 points
9. Williams - 2 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
