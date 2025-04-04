F1 Japan GP LIVE: Qualifying start time and schedule as Lando Norris eyes pole position
Follow all the latest updates from Suzuka as the grid eyes pole in qualifying on Saturday
F1 returns to Japan next as Suzuka hosts the Japanese Grand Prix and round three of the 2025 F1 season.
Oscar Piastri won the last race in China, as he looks to take the title fight to McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has an eight-point lead to Max Verstappen in the world championship.
Ferrari will be looking to bounce back after both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the race in China due to two technical infringements.
Yet the biggest story heading into the weekend is home hero Yuki Tsunoda making his debut for Red Bull, after Christian Horner decided to drop Liam Lawson to the junior team following just two races. How will Tsunoda fare in his place?
Follow latest updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent - qualifying is at 7am (BST)
What are the timings for the Japanese GP this weekend?
All times BST
Saturday 5 April
- Free practice 3: 3:30am
- Qualifying: 7am
Sunday 6 April
- Race: 6am
FIA STATEMENT
The FIA has announced a number of “pre-emptive measures” to eradicate the trackside fires which curtailed practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.
An FIA statement read: “While we continue to look into the fires that occurred during FP2, our focus before tomorrow will be on taking preemptive measures.
“The grass has been cut as short as possible, and loose, dried grass has been removed from affected areas.
“Prior to tomorrow's sessions, the grass will be dampened, and specific response teams will be stationed around the track.”
Christian Horner on Yuki Tsunoda's FP1:
“He’s now in his fifth season in Formula 1, so he’s got quite a lot of experience now behind him.
“He certainly made in a high pressured situation a positive start, and he just needs to build on that now through the rest of the weekend.
“He brings experience. And I think you know that knowledge is very useful. This season is all going to be about a development race, and that’s why that we took the decision early.
“I think Liam would have got there, but it might have taken five, six, seven races, or half a season, we don’t have that amount of time. So, you know, after discussing it internally, we decided, ‘right, we’ve got to rip the plaster off now and get on with it’. And that’s what we chose to do.
“And Yuki has jumped in and done a good job initially.”
TOP-10 IN FP2:
1. Piastri
2. Norris
3. Hadjar
4. Hamilton
5. Lawson
6. Russell
7. Leclerc
8. Verstappen
9. Gasly
10. Sainz
RED FLAG!
Session stopped for a fourth time - and again for a fire on the side of the track!
The sparks from the cars igniting the dry grass once again, with the wind picking up at Suzuka!
Session over! How bizarre!
FP2 back underway!
Another massive queue in the pit-lane with that fire now put out!
38 minutes of the session has been lost here... so every minute counts with seven minutes remaining!
RED FLAG!
A third stoppage in this session!
There’s fire on the grass on the outside of turn 11!
The sparks generated from the cars has blown onto the side of the track... what a bizarre situation!
Should be a quick stoppage mind!
