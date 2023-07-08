Jump to content

Liveupdated1688811040

F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and FP3 lap times at Silverstone

Formula 1 live updates from Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid eye pole position

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 08 July 2023 11:10
Comments
Hollywood dazzle at Silverstone with presence of Brad Pitt and feature film crew

Formula 1 heads back to one of its most famous sites as Silverstone hosts the 2023 British Grand Prix this weekend.

Last time out in Austria, Max Verstappen continued his dominant form with a fifth straight win this season, extending his lead in the world championship to 81 points, with team-mate Sergio Perez in second.

Lewis Hamilton endured a mixed weekend in Spielberg, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished on the podium. Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris will be eyeing strong results this weekend at their home race, with recent upgrades for both Mercedes and McLaren renewing optimism in both camps.

On Friday at a bright and sunny Silverstone, Max Verstappen was quickest in first and second practice. Carlos Sainz won last year’s action-packed race for Ferrari, his first and only win in F1.

Follow British Grand Prix live updates with The Independent this weekend

1688811040

British Grand Prix: 20 years since Irish ‘lunatic’ invaded the track at Silverstone

Exclusive by Kieran Jackson

“Oh my goodness me!” screamed ITV’s lead Formula 1 commentator James Allen, words struggling to comprehend the sheer craziness of what was being witnessed. “We’ve got a lunatic on the track!”

When a group of protestors from Just Stop Oil invaded the circuit last year during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, it wasn’t Silverstone’s first run-in with track invaders. Contrarily, 20 years ago, the 2003 British Grand Prix was 10 laps in before deranged Irish priest Neil Horan sprinted up the fiercely quick Hangar Straight.

Many drivers had to swerve to avoid him as Horan, dressed in a brown kilt, madly ran into the racing line of F1 cars speeding at 200mph while waving banners which read: “Read the bible” and “The Bible is always right.”

Full piece below:

British Grand Prix: 20 years since Irish ‘lunatic’ invaded the track at Silverstone

Exclusive: Meet the marshal who caught the Irish priest running into the path of 200mph F1 cars in 2003

Kieran Jackson8 July 2023 11:10
1688810626

Here are the Driver Standings ahead of this weekend:

1) Max Verstappen - 229 points

2) Sergio Perez - 148 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 129 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 108 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 86 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 72 points

7) George Russell - 70 points

8) Lance Stroll - 43 points

9) Esteban Ocon - 31 points

10) Lando Norris - 22 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 17 points

12) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

13) Alex Albon - 7 points

14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson8 July 2023 11:03
1688810400

British Grand Prix preview - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggle as British Grand Prix gets Hollywood sprinkling

By Kieran Jackson at Silverstone

On a Silverstone weekend where the presence of Brad Pitt and the Apple Studios crew is the talk of the town, the as of yet untitled Formula 1 film’s executive producer – the sport’s very own A-lister – struggled at his spiritual home on Friday.

Lewis Hamilton remains without a win in 19 months since Saudi Arabia in the penultimate round of the 2021 season. Last year, a thrilling British Grand Prix won by Carlos Sainz saw the eight-time winner come close, but the 38-year-old remains on an unprecedented winless streak.

This weekend, despite Mercedes bringing an upgraded front-wing, the practice pace simply wasn’t there for Hamilton or his team-mate George Russell. In both sessions, both drivers finished outside the top-10.

Full report below:

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggle as British Grand Prix gets Hollywood sprinkling

An upgraded Mercedes car failed to produce on track in Friday practice on a weekend where there is as much intrigue with Brad Pitt’s new F1 film as there is with the on-track action

Kieran Jackson8 July 2023 11:00
1688810340

FP2 CLASSIFICATION

Here were the full results from second practice:

Kieran Jackson8 July 2023 10:59
1688810009

F1 qualifying at the British Grand Prix!

Good morning and welcome to qualifying at the British Grand Prix with live updates from The Independent.

Max Verstappen looked on red-hot form in practice on Friday, topping the timesheets in both sessions, while Williams impressed and Mercedes struggled with an upgraded car.

But today, there’s rain in the air which could throw a bit of uncertainty into the mix!

Free practice 3 on Saturday is at 11:30am with qualifying at 3pm (BST).

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson8 July 2023 10:53

