Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell will try to recover from a dramatic qualifying session on Saturday as they look to hunt down Max Verstappen in today’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton will start fourth following a bizarre coming together with Russell, who lines up in 12th, at the end of Q2 at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

Meanwhile, Verstappen took another pole position as he finished four-tenths clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Lando Norris an impressive third for McLaren. Pierre Gasly claimed fourth for Alpine – but was then given two three-place grid penalties – with home favourite Fernando Alonso setting off from eighth in his Aston Martin.

Russell will start one place behind Sergio Perez after the Red Bull driver also failed to make it out of Q2. Perez is Verstappen’s closest challenger in the championship but a week on from his horror show in Monaco where he finished 16th and two laps down, he qualified only 11th here. Continuing the shock results from qualifying, Charles Leclerc, who started this race from pole position last year, will line last but one on the grid as Ferrari’s woes show no sign of letting up.

Follow all the action from Barcelona with our live blog as the F1 season continues: