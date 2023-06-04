F1 LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix latest updates as Verstappen leads and Mercedes on the charge
Live updates from the Spanish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to continue his dominance with Lewis Hamilton chasing
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell will try to recover from a dramatic qualifying session on Saturday as they look to hunt down Max Verstappen in today’s Spanish Grand Prix.
Hamilton will start fourth following a bizarre coming together with Russell, who lines up in 12th, at the end of Q2 at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
Meanwhile, Verstappen took another pole position as he finished four-tenths clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Lando Norris an impressive third for McLaren. Pierre Gasly claimed fourth for Alpine – but was then given two three-place grid penalties – with home favourite Fernando Alonso setting off from eighth in his Aston Martin.
Russell will start one place behind Sergio Perez after the Red Bull driver also failed to make it out of Q2. Perez is Verstappen’s closest challenger in the championship but a week on from his horror show in Monaco where he finished 16th and two laps down, he qualified only 11th here. Continuing the shock results from qualifying, Charles Leclerc, who started this race from pole position last year, will line last but one on the grid as Ferrari’s woes show no sign of letting up.
Follow all the action from Barcelona with our live blog as the F1 season continues:
Hamilton into second (Lap 16/66)
Sainz is called into the pits by his team. “Why,” he responds over the radio. Regardless, he drops down the leaderboard and Hamilton is up into second as a result.
Stroll into the pit (Lap 15/66)
Stroll is the latest to head into the pits as he moves onto the hards. Russell now into fourth as Hamilton continues to bear down on Sainz.
Verstappen opens up six-second lead (Lap 13/66)
A dominant start from Verstappen who opens up a six-second lead over Sainz in second. Hamilton continues his pursuit of Sainz and is 1.2 seconds behind the Ferrari.
Russell into fifth (Lap 11/66)
Zhou and Bottas both head into the pits replacing their soft tyres with the hards. Elsewhere, Russell continues to gain ground - he’s now up into fifth as he takes Stroll on the first corner.
The top five as things stand:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
4. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
5. George Russell (Mercedes)
Russell cleared after investigation (Lap 9/66)
Word coming in that George Russell has been cleared after his exiting off the track on the first lap. The Mercedes driver remains in sixth ahead of Alonso and Perez.
Hamiton into third (Lap 9/66)
Into turn one and Hamiton just about squeezes bast Stroll - he’s up into third now. Verstappen now leads by four seconds over Sainz.
Verstappen leads by 3 seconds (Lap 7/66)
A routine start from the Red Bull in pole and he now leads by three seconds with his lead always growing. Russell is now into sixth having overtaken Alonso.
Russell into 7th but under investigation (Lap 6/66)
Russell had some drama on the first lap and it appears he had to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The Mercedes is up into seventh but there’s an investigation underway. Perez overtakes Hulkenberg and he’s up into ninth.
Verstappen leads Sainz and Stroll (Lap 4/66)
Verstappen now leads by over two seconds into this fourth lap. Sainz remains in second with Stroll still holding onto third over Hamilton.
Norris and Hamilton collide
Here’s a look at that contact between Norris and Hamilton on the first turn:
