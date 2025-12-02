Red Bull to announce driver line-up for 2026 with Tsunoda’s future in doubt – latest
Follow all the latest F1 news ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi as Red Bull announce their team for next season
Red Bull will announce their driver line-up for 2026 today, with Yuki Tsunoda at risk of losing his spot in F1.
Max Verstappen’s next teammate is instead widely expected to be Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar. The 21-year-old has enjoyed an excellent rookie season in F1 and currently sits 10th in the world championship, and his reward is set to be a step up - or a step into the sport’s poisoned chalice seat, depending on your view.
It follows a busy few days for Red Bull, who released a statement on Monday in which they said they “regret” comments which have led to Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli receiving death threats on social media.
In the final laps of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, Antonelli made a mistake and veered off track, allowing Lando Norris to move up into fourth place and handing the McLaren driver two valuable points in the title race.
Follow live build-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with The Independent below:
The Racing Bulls line-up is also yet to be revealed, but Liam Lawson is expected to have done enough to secure his seat for next year after briefly enjoying promotion to Red Bull earlier this year.
However, he was demoted after just two rounds, but has since righted the ship at Racing Bulls.
Tsunoda, who replaced him in the RB21, is expected to miss out on a seat entirely.
French driver Isack Hadjar is expected to make the step up from sister team Racing Bulls.
The 21-year-old has enjoyed an excellent rookie campaign this season. He is currently 10th in the world championship after ten point-scoring finishes and he claimed his first-ever podium at the Dutch Grand Prix in August.
The expected reshuffle means Japanese driver Tsunoda is set to lose his spot in F1 after five years. The 25-year-old could stay attached with engine manufacturer Honda and therefore act as a test driver for Aston Martin next year, though that remains to be seen.
French driver Isack Hadjar is expected to make the step-up to Red Bull and F1’s poisoned chalice seat after an impressive rookie campaign at sister team Racing Bulls.
Meanwhile, Liam Lawson is likely to be partnered at RB by 18-year-old British driver Arvid Lindblad, after the latter showed promise in Formula Two this year.
Red Bull are to announce their drivers for 2026 today, with Max Verstappen widely expected to have a new teammate.
Yuki Tsunoda has failed to cement his spot at Red Bull after replacing Liam Lawson just two races into the season, with the Kiwi outscoring him since then despite being in the less competitive Racing Bulls car.
Changes to the Racing Bulls line-up mean 25-year-old Tsunoda is likely to drop out of F1 entirely after losing his seat.
