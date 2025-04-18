Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

F1 Saudi Arabia GP LIVE: Start time and schedule as Lewis Hamilton eyes strong start in practice

Follow all the latest F1 updates as the drivers build towards qualifying at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 18 April 2025 11:09 BST
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix F1 Preview

F1 returns to Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and round five of the 2025 F1 season.

Oscar Piastri claimed his second win of the season last time out with a commanding victory in Bahrain, cutting the gap to championship leader and McLaren teammate Lando Norris to three points in the drivers’ standings.

George Russell finished an impressive second for Mercedes while Lewis Hamilton finished fifth - his best result on a Sunday since joining Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was short of pace for Red Bull, in the end coming home sixth, with speculation mounting that the Dutchman could leave at the end of the season. Verstappen won last year’s race in Jeddah, memorable for Ollie Bearman making his F1 debut.

F1 constructor standings after four races:

1. McLaren - 151 points

2. Mercedes - 93 points

3. Red Bull - 71 points

4. Ferrari - 57 points

5. Haas - 20 points

6. Williams - 19 points

7. Aston Martin - 10 points

8. Racing Bulls - 7 points

9. Alpine - 6 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

Kieran Jackson18 April 2025 11:20

George Russell on prospect of Mercedes signing Max Verstappen:

“Why wouldn’t they want to sign Max? It’s totally understandable,” Russell said.

“He’s the best at the moment. He’s a four-time world champion. That’s not anything against me or Kimi. There’s two drivers for every team and he is one person.

“So that doesn’t concern me one bit because the performance is my currency and right now I think I am performing as good as anyone on this grid.”

Kieran Jackson18 April 2025 11:03

F1 driver standings after four races

1. Lando Norris – 77 points

2. Oscar Piastri – 74 points

3. Max Verstappen – 69 points

4. George Russell – 63 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 35 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 25 points

8. Alex Albon – 18 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

14. Isack Hadjar – 4 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda – 5 points

16. Carlos Sainz – 1 point

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Jack Doohan – 0 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

Kieran Jackson18 April 2025 10:55

What are the start times this weekend in Jeddah?

All times BST

Friday 18 April

  • Free practice 1: 2:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 6pm

Saturday 19 April

  • Free practice 3: 2:30pm
  • Qualifying: 6pm

Sunday 20 April

  • Race: 6pm
18 April 2025 10:50

F1 Saudi Arabian GP LIVE!

Kieran Jackson18 April 2025 10:47

