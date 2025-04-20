The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Saudi Arabia GP LIVE: Race start time and schedule with Lando Norris eyeing quick start after crash
Follow all the build-up with Norris starting in 10th and Max Verstappen on pole ahead of Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris crashed out of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant pole position.
The championship leader branded himself a “f*****g idiot” on the radio after hitting the kerbs at turns four and five and crashing into the wall during his first run in Q3.
His session was over and Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and George Russell were left to slug it out for pole, with the Dutchman banishing pre-race talk over his future with another scintillating qualifying performance.
Russell will line up third for Mercedes after another fine display, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing qualifying form continued as he could manage only seventh.
When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Time BST
Sunday 20 April
- Race: 6pm
Max Verstappen after claiming pole position:
I'm very happy, definitely didn't expect to be on pole here after FP3. We made some final changes, it was a lot more enjoyable to drive, the grip was coming to me, a qualifying lap is extremely difficult, it's really satisfying - the best position tomorrow, it will be tough to keep them behind.
“We'll do our best, I'm just very happy with a solid qualifying, much better than Bahrain of course, and let's see what we can do in the race."
George Russell after qualifying P3:
“Nobody has touched the hard tyres this weekend, nobody knows if it’s a one or two-stop. The medium tyre didn’t look very good, a lot of degradation. If Oscar gets in the lead, I think he’ll go off.
“I want to keep consistent, keep getting points and podiums. If there’s a chance to do a bold undercut or go long, we’ll take it.”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner, speaking to Sky Sports F1:
On Verstappen’s future: “Noise is exactly the word to describe it, a lot of noise outside the team.
“Max reaffirmed his commitment yesterday. The rest is all speculation and hearsay.”
F1 constructor standings after four races:
1. McLaren - 151 points
2. Mercedes - 93 points
3. Red Bull - 71 points
4. Ferrari - 57 points
5. Haas - 20 points
6. Williams - 19 points
7. Aston Martin - 10 points
8. Racing Bulls - 7 points
9. Alpine - 6 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff:
On McLaren being at the top: “Things can swing, you are talking about a few tenths, you can catch them.”
On Russell: “He’s going a top job. He’s such a stoic person, people talked about Lewis and Max, now you can see how he’s delivering. He’s performing in that car to the maximum. He’s getting better, better and better.”
On Antonelli: “It’s important to tackle it actively, he’s learning. I don’t want him to take any risks in the high speed.”
On potential of signing Verstappen: “I wouldn't say that, I don't flirt if I'm happy in the relationship in a professional way. I am super happy with the line-up we have, Max is at Red Bull, we haven't had a conversation."
Lewis Hamilton admits he’s finding Ferrari F1 car ‘very difficult’ after another poor qualifying
Lewis Hamilton admits he’s finding it “very difficult” to bond with the Ferrari F1 car after another difficult qualifying session in Saudi Arabia.
Hamilton has been short of speed all weekend at the high-speed Jeddah street circuit and only narrowly managed to make the top-10 shootout in qualifying.
“It was challenging as always, qualifying for me,” Hamilton reflected afterwards. The 40-year-old has not qualified in the top three so far in 2025, aside from his sprint race win in China.
