F1 Saudi Arabia GP LIVE: Race latest updates with Leclerc leading ahead of Norris

Follow latest F1 updates with Verstappen keeping the lead but punished by the stewards for a clash with Piastri

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 20 April 2025 18:46 BST
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix F1 Preview

Lando Norris crashed out of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant pole position.

The championship leader branded himself a “f*****g idiot” on the radio after hitting the kerbs at turns four and five and crashing into the wall during his first run in Q3.

His session was over and Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and George Russell were left to slug it out for pole, with the Dutchman banishing pre-race talk over his future with another scintillating qualifying performance.

Russell will line up third for Mercedes after another fine display, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing qualifying form continued as he could manage only seventh.

Follow the Saudi Arabian GP with The Independent

Lewis Hamilton pits! (Lap 24/50)

With Verstappen bang on his tail, Ferrari pit Hamilton - the Brit comes out in eighth!

Verstappen now chases Piastri ahead - the gap is four seconds!

Top-10: Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Hadjar, Antonelli, Hamilton, Stroll, Hulkenberg

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 18:45

Max Verstappen pits (Lap 22/50)

Excruciating wait for Verstappen in the pits, as he serves his five seconds, and he comes out BEHIND Piastri and Hamilton!

Charles Leclerc now in the lead of this race, with Lando Norris in second - neither have pitted though!

20 April 2025 18:43

Piastri passes Hamilton! (Lap 22/50)

Piastri with a stunning move at turn 22 on Hamilton to pass him for P5!

Verstappen is coming in to the pits...

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 18:41

George Russell pits! (Lap 21/50)

Russell pits and comes out in seventh, behind Piastri and Sainz!

When will Verstappen pit, then? He’s aggressively being told to push.

“Everything you have Max.”

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 18:40

Oscar Piastri pits! (Lap 20/50)

Piastri’s pit-stop is not rapid, only 3.4 seconds, as McLaren pit their leading man!

Piastri comes back out in sixth, ahead of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

Russell up to P2, with Leclerc P3.

Verstappen’s lead to Russell is 9.2 secs.

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 18:38

Max Verstappen extending his lead (Lap 19/50)

Running in clean air at the front, Verstappen is extending his lead - it’s now 2.9 seconds!

Further back, Lando Norris has overtaken Kimi Antonelli on the main straight for fifth place!

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 18:37

TOP-10 AFTER 18 LAPS

1. Verstappen

2. Piastri

3. Russell

4. Leclerc

5. Antonelli

6. Norris

7. Hamilton

8. Sainz

9. Albon

10. Hadjar

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 18:35

Lewis Hamilton on team radio:

“I’m just sliding around out here mate, I can’t turn rears.”

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 18:32

Lando Norris gets the move done this time! (Lap 15/50)

This time, Norris bides his time and takes sixth place from Hamilton with an overtake on the home straight!

Antonelli up next for the McLaren driver....

In front, Verstappen’s lead is 1.3 seconds to Piastri.

20 April 2025 18:31

Repeat for Hamilton-Norris! (Lap 14/50)

Carbon copy from the previous lap, as Norris takes sixth at the final turn but Hamilton takes it back at the end of the main straight!

Lovely duel this!

Kieran Jackson20 April 2025 18:29

