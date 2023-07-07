F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and FP1 lap times from Silverstone
Formula 1 live updates from Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris target a strong start to their home grand prix weekend
Formula 1 heads back to one of its most famous sites as Silverstone hosts the 2023 British Grand Prix this weekend.
Last time out in Austria, Max Verstappen continued his dominant form with a fifth straight win this season, extending his lead in the world championship to 81 points, with team-mate Sergio Perez in second.
Lewis Hamilton endured a mixed weekend in Spielberg, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished on the podium. Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris will be eyeing strong results this weekend at their home race, with recent upgrades for both Mercedes and McLaren renewing optimism in both camps.
On Friday at a bright and sunny Silverstone, free practice 1 starts at 12:30pm; FP2 is at 4pm. Carlos Sainz won last year’s action-packed race for Ferrari, his first and only win in F1.
Follow British Grand Prix live updates with The Independent this weekend.
Lewis Hamilton in the house!
For all the stars in Formula 1 right now, one’s stardom remains above the rest.
Silverstone is his race.
Lewis Hamilton must be ‘cold-blooded’ in new Mercedes contract negotiations
Exclusive by Kieran Jackson
Damon Hill insists Lewis Hamilton has to be “cold-blooded” in contract negotiations with Mercedes with a new deal yet to be signed.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, who has won six of his seven titles with Mercedes, has been with the Silver Arrows since 2013 and while both Hamilton and team boss Toto Wolff maintain a fresh contract is an inevitability, the deal has still not been completed.
The 38-year-old, an eight-time winner at his home grand prix at Silverstone where the F1 paddock roll into this weekend, was heavily linked with Ferrari a few months back but quickly downplayed suggestions a switch to the Scuderia was in the works.
And 1996 F1 world champion Hill, while appreciating the “romance” of such a move, insists switching allegiance would represent a “huge risk”.
Full piece below:
Lewis Hamilton must be ‘cold-blooded’ in new Mercedes contract negotiations
Exclusive: Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion, is out of contract with the Silver Arrows at the end of 2023, yet Damon Hill believes the 38-year-old must not be tempted to move to another team
All the drivers have been arriving at the circuit ahead of practice!
It’s hot at Silverstone today - set to be the warmest day of the weekend - and there’s a feel-good atmosphere around the track on practice day!
Max Verstappen believes next season’s Formula One calendar is too long and hinted it will be a factor in whether he stays in the sport beyond 2028 – but George Russell thinks the Red Bull driver simply wants more money.
The Dutchman is powering towards a third successive drivers’ title – holding an 81-point lead heading into this weekend’s British Grand Prix – but has again suggested that ongoing disgruntlement with elements of the sport might cause him to walk away at the end of his current contract.
Full quotes below:
Max Verstappen hints he may retire from Formula One unless calendar reduced
The 2024 Formula One calendar was released on Wednesday and it will feature a record 24 races.
British Grand Prix: 20 years since Irish ‘lunatic’ invaded the track at Silverstone
Exclusive by Kieran Jackson
“Oh my goodness me!” screamed ITV’s lead Formula 1 commentator James Allen, words struggling to comprehend the sheer craziness of what was being witnessed. “We’ve got a lunatic on the track!”
When a group of protestors from Just Stop Oil invaded the circuit last year during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, it wasn’t Silverstone’s first run-in with track invaders. Contrarily, 20 years ago, the 2003 British Grand Prix was 10 laps in before deranged Irish priest Neil Horan sprinted up the fiercely quick Hangar Straight.
Many drivers had to swerve to avoid him as Horan, dressed in a brown kilt, madly ran into the racing line of F1 cars speeding at 200mph while waving banners which read: “Read the bible” and “The Bible is always right.”
Full piece below:
British Grand Prix: 20 years since Irish ‘lunatic’ invaded the track at Silverstone
Exclusive: Meet the marshal who caught the Irish priest running into the path of 200mph F1 cars in 2003
And here’s the Constructors’ Standings:
1) Red Bull - 377 points
2) Mercedes - 178 points
3) Aston Martin - 172 points
4) Ferrari - 158 points
5) Alpine - 48 points
6) McLaren - 27 points
7) Haas - 11 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
9) Williams - 7 points
10) AlphaTauri - 2 points
Lewis Hamilton has said he would welcome a protest from Just Stop Oil campaigners at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.
The climate activists targeted Wimbledon on Wednesday and have caused disruption at the Lord’s Ashes Test, the Premiership rugby final and the World Snooker Championship so far this year.
Asked ahead of Sunday’s race, if he would support a protest which did not involve people invading the track, Hamilton said: “Yes. I support peaceful protests.”
More below:
Lewis Hamilton supports ‘peaceful’ protests at British Grand Prix
Five people were arrested at last year’s British Grand Prix after they sat on the track during the opening lap
Here are the Driver Standings ahead of Silverstone:
1) Max Verstappen - 229 points
2) Sergio Perez - 148 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 129 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 108 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 86 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 72 points
7) George Russell - 70 points
8) Lance Stroll - 43 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 31 points
10) Lando Norris - 22 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 17 points
12) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
13) Alex Albon - 7 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
F1 British Grand Prix - practice!
Formula 1 heads back to one of its most famous sites as Silverstone hosts the 2023 British Grand Prix this weekend.
Last time out in Austria, Max Verstappen continued his dominant form with a fifth straight win this season, extending his lead in the world championship to 81 points to team-mate Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton endured a mixed weekend in Spielberg with Mercedes, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished on the podium. Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris will be eyeing strong results this weekend at their home race.
Free practice 1 starts at 12:30pm; FP2 is at 4pm.
