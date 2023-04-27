F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen react to sprint format changes

✕ Close Red Bull's Horner on the desire needed to win F1 titles

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will be among the drivers speaking to the media today after the F1 Commission and the FIA approved new sprint weekend format changes which will see an extra qualifying session added to the schedule for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The new order of play sees a new ‘sprint shootout’ take place on Saturday morning instead of a second practice session, with traditional qualifying on Friday now setting the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

It means there will be just one practice session over the course of the weekend, while Saturday is designated ‘sprint day’. The result of the Saturday sprint – a 100km dash, roughly a third of the distance of the grand prix – will not impact the grid for Sunday, as opposed to the past two years. Points will be awarded to the top-eight, as was the case in 2022.

Elsewhere, the FIA has said “allegations of abuse are taken very seriously” after its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was accused of sexism, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost will step down at the end of the season and the editor of the German magazine who published the controversial AI interview with Michael Schumacher has been sacked.

