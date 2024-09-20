F1 2024 schedule: Race calendar for record-setting season

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The 2024 F1 season started in March in Bahrain.

Red Bull have continued to be the dominant force but so far 2024 has shown to be much more competitive and open at the front-end of the grid.

The likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren have had some success in reeling in runaway 2023 champions Red Bull this year?

There will also be a record amount of races this year. With China and Imola returning to the schedule after their cancellations last year, there will be 24 race weekends running from February to December.

Here is the calendar for the 2024 F1 season:

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 29 February - 2 March

ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March

ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March

ROUND 4 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April

ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)

Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 17-19 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

China returns to the calendar for the first time since 2019 ( Getty Images )

What are the driver line-ups for 2024?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

FERRARI

Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

RB

Yuki Tsunoda

Daniel Ricciardo

STAKE

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg