F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results
Follow live updates from the Red Bull Ring on the third sprint weekend of the 2024 Formula One season
Formula One heads to the Red Bull Ring for round 11 of the 2024 season as Spielberg hosts the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.
Max Verstappen won for the third time in four races to win last time out in Spain, holding off a late charge from Lando Norris to extend his lead in the F1 world championship standings. He now leads Norris, up to second ahead of Charles Leclerc, by 69 points.
Norris was frustrated with second place in a quick McLaren car in Barcelona, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton picked up his first podium of the season with a third-place finish.
Austria will host the third sprint race of the season this weekend. Verstappen won both races last year and is a four-time winner of Red Bull’s home race.
Follow live updates from the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent
A whole raft of upgrades this weekend in Spielberg!
Here are the Driver Standings heading into Austria!
1. Max Verstappen - 219 points
2. Lando Norris - 150 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 148 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 116 points
5. Sergio Perez - 111 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 87 points
7. George Russell - 81 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 70 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 17 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points
13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points
16. Esteban Ocon - 3 points
17. Alex Albon - 2 points
18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
What are the start times this weekend in Austria?
(All times BST)
Friday 28 June
- Free practice 1: 11:30am
- Sprint qualifying: 3:30pm
Saturday 29 June
- Sprint race: 11am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 30 June
- Race: 2pm
F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE!
Formula One heads to the Red Bull Ring for round 11 of the 2024 season as Spielberg hosts the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.
Max Verstappen won for the third time in four races to win last time out in Spain, holding off a late charge from Lando Norris to extend his lead in the F1 world championship standings. He now leads Norris, up to second ahead of Charles Leclerc, by 69 points.
Norris was frustrated with second place in a quick McLaren car in Barcelona, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton picked up his first podium of the season with a third-place finish.
Austria will host the third sprint race of the season this weekend. Verstappen won both races last year and is a four-time winner of Red Bull’s home race.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments