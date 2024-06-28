Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1719566100

F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results

Follow live updates from the Red Bull Ring on the third sprint weekend of the 2024 Formula One season

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 28 June 2024 10:15
Leclerc Voices Discontent With Ferrari Strategy Over Radio

Formula One heads to the Red Bull Ring for round 11 of the 2024 season as Spielberg hosts the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen won for the third time in four races to win last time out in Spain, holding off a late charge from Lando Norris to extend his lead in the F1 world championship standings. He now leads Norris, up to second ahead of Charles Leclerc, by 69 points.

Norris was frustrated with second place in a quick McLaren car in Barcelona, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton picked up his first podium of the season with a third-place finish.

Austria will host the third sprint race of the season this weekend. Verstappen won both races last year and is a four-time winner of Red Bull’s home race.

Follow live updates from the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent

1719566100

A whole raft of upgrades this weekend in Spielberg!

Kieran Jackson28 June 2024 10:15
1719565827

Here are the Driver Standings heading into Austria!

1. Max Verstappen - 219 points

2. Lando Norris - 150 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 148 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 116 points

5. Sergio Perez - 111 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 87 points

7. George Russell - 81 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 70 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 17 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points

13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points

16. Esteban Ocon - 3 points

17. Alex Albon - 2 points

18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson28 June 2024 10:10
1719565771

What are the start times this weekend in Austria?

(All times BST)

Friday 28 June

  • Free practice 1: 11:30am
  • Sprint qualifying: 3:30pm

Saturday 29 June

  • Sprint race: 11am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 30 June

  • Race: 2pm
Kieran Jackson28 June 2024 10:09
1719565709

F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson28 June 2024 10:08

