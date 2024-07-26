F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice schedule, start time, updates and results at Spa
F1 live updates as the drivers take to the track for practice at Spa-Francorchamps on Friday
Formula One returns to one of the world’s most iconic race tracks this weekend as the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit hosts the Belgian Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri claimed the first win of his F1 career last time out in Hungary as he took the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Lando Norris after the Brit eventually succumbed to McLaren’s team orders.
Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium in third while Max Verstappen endured a Sunday to forget as he argued with his race engineer and crashed into Hamilton late on, ultimately finishing fifth. Despite this, Verstappen still has a 76-point lead in the world championship to Norris in second with 11 races remaining.
The Red Bull driver looks set to take a 10-place grid penalty this Sunday due to taking a new engine, though he has won from down the grid in the last two years at Spa. It is also a big weekend for his team-mate Sergio Perez, with uncertainty surrounding his future at the team following a run of poor results.
Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen over X-rated radio exchanges with team
Lewis Hamilton has accused Max Verstappen of not acting like a world champion after the Dutchman told his critics to “turn the volume down” if they do not like his language.
Verstappen, who is set to serve a 10-place grid penalty at Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix for exceeding his permitted engine parts, has faced a backlash after he turned the airwaves blue in Hungary last weekend.
Verstappen defended his approach, saying: ‘I am very driven to succeed’.
2024 Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 265 points
2. Lando Norris - 189 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 162 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 154 points
5. Oscar Piastri - 149 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 125 points
7. Sergio Perez - 124 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 45 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Alex Albon - 4 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 3 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Max Verstappen denies Red Bull gaming ban: ‘It’s something very important in my life’
Max Verstappen insists he has not been banned from late-night sim-racing on a grand prix weekend by Red Bull as the fallout from his behaviour in Hungary continues
The three-time F1 world champion lost his rag last Sunday in Budapest, repeatedly swearing at engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and labelling the team’s in-race strategy “s***”, hours after he stayed up until 3am to game with his sim-racing side, Team Redline.
Respected F1 pundit Martin Brundle said the radio exchanges made him “uncomfortable” and when members of the media post-race asked the Dutchman about criticism of his team radio conduct, Verstappen said “they can all f*** off.”
The three-time F1 world champion was speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend
Start times for the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend:
All times BST
Friday 26 July
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 27 July
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 21 July
- Race: 2pm
