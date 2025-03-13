The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Australian Grand Prix 2024: Start time and how to watch F1 race this weekend
F1 heads to Melbourne for the first race of the 2025 season as Lewis Hamilton makes his Ferrari debut
The first race of the 2025 F1 season is upon us as Australia returns to host the season-opening grand prix for the first time in six years.
All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he makes his debut in the famous Ferrari red this weekend following a stunning reception from fans worldwide to his move from Mercedes.
Max Verstappen claimed his fourth straight world championship in 2024 but McLaren’s Lando Norris is the favourite this year, with the papaya expected to have the quickest car. Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri competes at his home race this weekend.
Last year at the tricky Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Carlos Sainz claimed a famous win as he led home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Charles Leclerc. Who will be victorious this Sunday?
When is the Australian Grand Prix?
All times GMT
Friday 14 March
- Free practice 1: 1:30am
- Free practice 2: 5am
Saturday 15 March
- Free practice 3: 1:30am
- Qualifying: 5am
Sunday 16 March
- Race: 4am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2:30am (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Melbourne on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the AustralianGrand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 26-28 February
ROUND 1 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 14-16 March
ROUND 2 - CHINA (sprint weekend)
Shanghai International Circuit - 21-23 March
ROUND 3 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 4-6 April
ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April
ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 16-18 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May
ROUND 9 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June
ROUND 10 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
