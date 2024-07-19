Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice schedule, start time, updates and results in Budapest

F1 latest updates from the Hungaroring as practice gets underway on the outskirts of Budapest

Kieran Jackson
Friday 19 July 2024 07:21
Formula One returns to a fan-favourite track this weekend as the Hungaroring Circuit in Budapest hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first victory in 31 months last time out at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, holding off a late charge from Max Verstappen for a famous ninth win at his home race.

Nonetheless, Verstappen has an 84-point lead in the F1 world championship at the halfway stage of the season, with Lando Norris in second as he targets another win following a handful of near-misses in recent weeks.

Mercedes, meanwhile, are eyeing a third consecutive victory this weekend after George Russell’s win in Austria, while Ferrari are looking to return to form following a torrid triple-header in which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz struggled for pace. Verstappen won last year’s race in Budapest by a comfortable margin.

Follow live updates from the Hungarian Grand Prix with The Independent

Driver Standings ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix:

1. Max Verstappen - 255 points

2. Lando Norris - 171 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 146 points

5. Oscar Piastri - 124 points

6. Sergio Perez - 118 points

7. George Russell - 111 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 110 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 45 points

10. Lance Stroll - 23 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 20 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points

14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Alex Albon - 4 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 3 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Kieran Jackson19 July 2024 07:15
McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown: ‘Red Bull are scared of Max Verstappen’

Zak Brown does not have the time, nor the patience, for chancers. The straight-talking Californian-raised McLaren chief executive is revelling in his team’s ascendancy back to the top of the sport, fighting the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes. But most of all in recent months, Red Bull.

On track, this front-of-the-pack dogfight has mushroomed between three-time world champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull, and one-time race winner Lando Norris, McLaren. The pair, somewhat uniquely within a sport famous for its fierce rivalries, have a close relationship off-track. A friendship and a bond that nosedived three weeks ago in Austria.

Read the exclusive interview below:

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown: ‘Red Bull are scared of Max Verstappen’

Now fighting for race victories again, McLaren CEO Brown tells Kieran Jackson why he feels the need to call out Christian Horner’s team – and the importance of ‘trust’ within a Formula 1 outfit

Kieran Jackson19 July 2024 07:09
Start times in Hungary this weekend:

All times BST

Friday 19 July

  • Free practice 1: 12:30am
  • Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 20 July

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 21 July

  • Race: 2pm
Kieran Jackson19 July 2024 07:03
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE

Welcome to live coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix with The Independent this weekend!

After a week off, F1 is back following Lewis Hamilton’s brilliant win at Silverstone a fortnight ago - when he broke a 31-month duck to claim his ninth home victory ahead of Max Verstappen.

Mercedes are now chasing their third win in a row while Verstappen and the likes of Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc will be keen to re-enter the winners circle.

Today it’s all about practice at the Hungaroring!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson19 July 2024 07:00

