F1 Monaco Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and lap times
Live updates from FP1 and FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell take to the track in a revamped Mercedes car around the streets of Monaco
Lewis Hamilton insists his team are “almost there” as they look to agree a new contract with Mercedes – and has denied reports that Ferrari have approached him.
The 38-year-old’s current contract with the Silver Arrows, where he has been since 2013, expires at the end of this season as he is set to take to the track on Friday in a revamped Mercedes car.
A report this week suggested Ferrari have offered the seven-time F1 world champion – who has won six of his titles with Mercedes – a £40m-a-year contract to join the Scuderia from 2024. Yet Hamilton, who covets a record-breaking eighth crown after missing out controversially in Abu Dhabi in 2021, revealed that his representatives are close to concluding negotiations with Mercedes over an extension.
First practice at the Monaco Grand Prix starts at 12:30pm (BST) on Friday, with FP2 at 4pm (BST).
Follow practice at the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent.
Constructors’ Championship ahead of Monaco
1) Red Bull - 224 points
2) Aston Martin - 102 points
3) Mercedes - 96 points
4) Ferrari - 78 points
5) McLaren - 14 points
6) Alpine - 14 points
7) Haas - 8 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
Lewis Hamilton provides Mercedes contract latest amid Ferrari links
Lewis Hamilton insists his team are “almost there” as they look to agree a new contract with Mercedes – and denied reports that Ferrari have approached him.
The 38-year-old’s current contract with the Silver Arrows, where he has been since 2013, expires at the end of this season.
A report this week suggested Ferrari have offered the seven-time F1 world champion – who has won six of his titles with Mercedes – a £40m-a-year contract to join the Scuderia from 2024.
Yet Hamilton, who covets a record-breaking eighth crown after missing out controversially in Abu Dhabi in 2021, revealed that his representatives are close to concluding negotiations with Mercedes over an extension.
Full quotes below:
‘Almost there’: Lewis Hamilton provides Mercedes contract update amid Ferrari links
The 38-year-old’s current deal with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season
Driver Standings ahead of Monaco:
1) Max Verstappen - 119 points
2) Sergio Perez - 105 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 75 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 56 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 44 points
6) George Russell - 40 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 34 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 8 points
11) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 6 points
13) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Ferrari boss gives Lewis Hamilton update after reports of shock move
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has denied reports that his team have put in an offer to bring Lewis Hamilton to the team next season.
A report this week stated Hamilton has received a £40m-a-year deal to join the Scuderia from 2024, with his Mercedes contract expiring at the end of the season.
Yet Vasseur, speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, firmly rebuked the report.
“You know perfectly that at this stage of the season, you will have each week a different story,” he said.
“And we are not sending an offer to Lewis Hamilton. We didn’t do it.”
Full quotes below:
Ferrari boss gives Lewis Hamilton update after reports of shock move
Hamilton was linked with a move to Ferrari – his contract at Mercedes expires at the end of the season
F1 race schedule: What time is the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend?
The sixth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Monaco Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 26 May - Sunday 28 May.
The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 12:30pm (BST) with FP2 at 4pm.
On Saturday, third practice takes place at 11:30am before qualifying at 3pm (BST).
The race on Sunday has a start time of 2pm (BST).
Lewis Hamilton has shut the door on Ferrari – will he come to regret it?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
The denials came from all angles on media day in Monaco. Speculation that Lewis Hamilton could move to Ferrari next year, in a £40m deal no less, has ramped up this week but was quickly quashed on Thursday by both Hamilton and Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur.
In fact, Hamilton went further, revealing his representatives are “almost there” in agreeing a new deal with Mercedes. The 38-year-old’s current contract with the Silver Arrows – where he has won six of his seven world titles since joining in an inspired decision a decade ago – expires at the end of this season. Despite the wait, the noise from both the Brit and team boss Toto Wolff has been that an extension is a simple inevitability. Not a case of if, but when.
Read full piece below:
Lewis Hamilton has shut the door on Ferrari – will he regret it?
Hamilton has dismissed reports linking him with a move to Ferrari – and vice-versa – but has he spoken too soon as anticipation builds to see Mercedes’ revamped car hit the track in Monaco?
F1 practice at the Monaco Grand Prix
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of practice at the Monaco Grand Prix!
After the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last week, all the drivers will be desperate to get back in the cockpit for two hour-long practice sessions in the principality.
All eyes are on Mercedes, as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell take to the track in a newly revamped Mercedes car, with new sidepods, a new front suspension and a new floor being trialled.
FP1 starts at 12:30pm, while second practice at 4pm. Stay right here for all the build-up and updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies