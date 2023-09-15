F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and lap times at Marina Bay

✕ Close Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez preview the Singapore Grand prix and race around Changi Airport

Max Verstappen is chasing another victory - what would be his 11th in a row - as Formula 1 returns to Asia for the popular Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Verstappen broke the record for the most consecutive race wins last time out at Monza, overtaking Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to win his 10th race in a row. The Dutchman is cruising to a third-straight F1 world championship and currently has a 145-point lead in the standings to team-mate Sergio Perez, though cannot clinch the title in Singapore.

It was an improved performance from Ferrari in Italy, with Sainz securing his first podium of the year and Charles Leclerc finishing fourth, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell followed up their new contracts with sixth and fifth place respectively. Williams’ Alex Albon was a standout once again, finishing seventh.

Perez won last year’s wet race under the lights in Singapore - a venue where Verstappen is yet to triumph in his career. Lewis Hamilton is a four-time winner in Marina Bay.

Follow live updates from the Singapore Grand Prix with The Independent