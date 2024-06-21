Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1718972364

F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid take to the track in Barcelona for practice

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 21 June 2024 13:19
Lewis Hamilton angry at 'poor performance' during Canada GP

Formula One heads back to Europe for round ten of the 2024 season as Barcelona hosts the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Canada, victorious after an entertaining wet-dry race on the streets of Montreal. Charles Leclerc, winner in Monaco previous to that, retired from the race and the gap from the Ferrari driver to the Red Bull out in front is 56 points.

Mercedes were much improved in Canada, with George Russell picking up a podium and Lewis Hamilton finishing a season-best fourth, while McLaren’s Lando Norris came home second.

Verstappen won last year’s race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Russell and Hamilton on the podium.

Follow live updates from the Spanish GP with The Independent

1718972312

Lando Norris goes fastest!

First bit of pace by McLaren in this session, as Lando Norris goes fastest with a 1:14:228, 0.024 secs quicker than Verstappen - both on the softs.

His team-mate, Oscar Piastri, down in sixth with around 10 minutes to go.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc complains about Lance Stroll blocking him: “In the middle of the corner, as always.”

1-10: Norris, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Piastri, Hamilton, Ocon, Alonso, Albon

Kieran Jackson21 June 2024 13:18
1718971776

RED FLAG!

No crash - but there is debris on track which has come loose from an Aston Martin.

A marshal will need to come on and retrieve it - it’s right on the racing line!

Kieran Jackson21 June 2024 13:09
1718971500

Max Verstappen goes quicker on softs!

The Red Bull pairing are the first to put the softs on, with Max Verstappen shaving over a second off his time to go even quicker with a 1:14:252, two-tenths quicker than Carlos Sainz in second on mediums.

Sergio Perez in third, four-tenths off his team-mate, with the Mercedes duo in fourth and fifth.

6-10: Albon, Ricciardo, Bearman, Norris, Leclerc

Impressive from Bearman in P8!

Kieran Jackson21 June 2024 13:05
1718970865

Here’s a more detailed look at Ferrari’s seven upgrades:

Kieran Jackson21 June 2024 12:54
1718970343

Max Verstappen now fastest after 15 minutes

The three-time world champion - at a circuit where he earned his first F1 win on his Red Bull debut back in 2016 as an 18-year-old - fastest now with a 1:15:424, two-tenths faster than Russell.

3-10: Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Ocon, Tsunoda, Stroll

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson21 June 2024 12:45
1718970135

Carlos Sainz:

“No power,” says the Spaniard. He gets told to go to “Strat 1 and will be fine.”

All early laps are on the medium and hard tyre, with 14 of the 20 drivers out on track so far.

It’s all about testing and going through programmes right now - but for what it’s worth, George Russell quickest so far, with Sainz in second and Max Verstappen in third.

Kieran Jackson21 June 2024 12:42
1718969478

FP1 underway!

The first of three hours of practice in Barcelona then, with home hero Fernando Alonso one of the first cars out at a track where he gained his last win, in 2013.

How will the Aston Martin do this weekend?

Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas leads a queue of cars out for the start of FP1! A lot of cars with testing-esque aero-rakes too...

Kieran Jackson21 June 2024 12:31
1718969281

FP1 coming right up!

It’s a beautiful sunny day on the outskirts of Barcelona as we get ready for free practice 1 in Barcelona!

And this will be the second time we see Ollie Bearman in a Haas in practice, after his outing at Imola - he’ll replace Nico Hulkenberg for this session.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson21 June 2024 12:28
1718969041

Driver Standings ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix:

1. Max Verstappen - 194 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

3. Lando Norris - 131 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points

5. Sergio Perez - 107 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 81 points

7. George Russell - 69 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 55 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 17 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points

13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 3 points

16. Alex Albon - 2 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 2 points

18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson21 June 2024 12:24
1718968741

Carlos Sainz on 2025 move:

“A decision will be taken very soon, I don’t want to wait any longer. It’s taken space in my head for a number of months now.

“I’m still not sure one way or another, still something I’m discussing with my team, brainstorming, I need a few days at home.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson21 June 2024 12:19

