F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results in Barcelona
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid take to the track in Barcelona for practice
Formula One heads back to Europe for round ten of the 2024 season as Barcelona hosts the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Canada, victorious after an entertaining wet-dry race on the streets of Montreal. Charles Leclerc, winner in Monaco previous to that, retired from the race and the gap from the Ferrari driver to the Red Bull out in front is 56 points.
Mercedes were much improved in Canada, with George Russell picking up a podium and Lewis Hamilton finishing a season-best fourth, while McLaren’s Lando Norris came home second.
Verstappen won last year’s race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Russell and Hamilton on the podium.
Follow live updates from the Spanish GP with The Independent
Lando Norris goes fastest!
First bit of pace by McLaren in this session, as Lando Norris goes fastest with a 1:14:228, 0.024 secs quicker than Verstappen - both on the softs.
His team-mate, Oscar Piastri, down in sixth with around 10 minutes to go.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc complains about Lance Stroll blocking him: “In the middle of the corner, as always.”
1-10: Norris, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Piastri, Hamilton, Ocon, Alonso, Albon
RED FLAG!
No crash - but there is debris on track which has come loose from an Aston Martin.
A marshal will need to come on and retrieve it - it’s right on the racing line!
Max Verstappen goes quicker on softs!
The Red Bull pairing are the first to put the softs on, with Max Verstappen shaving over a second off his time to go even quicker with a 1:14:252, two-tenths quicker than Carlos Sainz in second on mediums.
Sergio Perez in third, four-tenths off his team-mate, with the Mercedes duo in fourth and fifth.
6-10: Albon, Ricciardo, Bearman, Norris, Leclerc
Impressive from Bearman in P8!
Here’s a more detailed look at Ferrari’s seven upgrades:
Max Verstappen now fastest after 15 minutes
The three-time world champion - at a circuit where he earned his first F1 win on his Red Bull debut back in 2016 as an 18-year-old - fastest now with a 1:15:424, two-tenths faster than Russell.
3-10: Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Ocon, Tsunoda, Stroll
Carlos Sainz:
“No power,” says the Spaniard. He gets told to go to “Strat 1 and will be fine.”
All early laps are on the medium and hard tyre, with 14 of the 20 drivers out on track so far.
It’s all about testing and going through programmes right now - but for what it’s worth, George Russell quickest so far, with Sainz in second and Max Verstappen in third.
FP1 underway!
The first of three hours of practice in Barcelona then, with home hero Fernando Alonso one of the first cars out at a track where he gained his last win, in 2013.
How will the Aston Martin do this weekend?
Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas leads a queue of cars out for the start of FP1! A lot of cars with testing-esque aero-rakes too...
FP1 coming right up!
It’s a beautiful sunny day on the outskirts of Barcelona as we get ready for free practice 1 in Barcelona!
And this will be the second time we see Ollie Bearman in a Haas in practice, after his outing at Imola - he’ll replace Nico Hulkenberg for this session.
Driver Standings ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix:
1. Max Verstappen - 194 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points
3. Lando Norris - 131 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points
5. Sergio Perez - 107 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 81 points
7. George Russell - 69 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 55 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 17 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points
13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 3 points
16. Alex Albon - 2 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 2 points
18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Carlos Sainz on 2025 move:
“A decision will be taken very soon, I don’t want to wait any longer. It’s taken space in my head for a number of months now.
“I’m still not sure one way or another, still something I’m discussing with my team, brainstorming, I need a few days at home.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments