F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates, schedule, times and results in Barcelona
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid eye pole position in Barcelona on Saturday
Formula One heads back to Europe for round ten of the 2024 season as Barcelona hosts the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Canada, victorious after an entertaining wet-dry race on the streets of Montreal. Charles Leclerc, winner in Monaco previous to that, retired from the race and the gap from the Ferrari driver to the Red Bull out in front is 56 points.
Mercedes were much improved in Canada, with George Russell picking up a podium and Lewis Hamilton finishing a season-best fourth, while McLaren’s Lando Norris came home second.
Verstappen won last year’s race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Russell and Hamilton on the podium.
Follow live updates from the Spanish GP with The Independent
Constructors’ Standings ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix:
1. Red Bull - 301 points
2. Ferrari - 252 points
3. McLaren - 212 points
4. Mercedes - 124 points
5. Aston Martin - 58 points
6. RB - 28 points
7. Haas - 7 points
8. Alpine - 5 points
9. Williams - 2 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
Lando Norris on his chances of catching Max Verstappen in the championship:
“I think it’s tough but there’s probably more chances and possibilities now,” Norris said.
“Especially if Mercedes are in the fight, more chance to have a bigger swing of points rather than a bad weekend for Max who was third or before or something.
“It could be that it’s a fifth or a sixth and if you can be that one guy that wins, within one weekend you can turn quite a bit of points around fairly quickly. So, if it goes like that then I would say there’s a higher chance.”
Michael Schumacher’s family targeted by alleged blackmail plot
Two men have been arrested by German police on allegations of blackmailing the family of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, as reported by German newspaper Bild.
The report states that the two men, from the German city of Wuppertal, were seeking millions of Euros from the family of the seven-time F1 world champion.
Public prosecutors in Wuppertal have opened an investigation into blackmail directed at a celebrity and arrests have been made in connection with the probe, said a spokesperson, without naming the celebrity.
Full story below:
Michael Schumacher’s family targeted by alleged blackmail plot
German newspaper Bild states German police have arrested two men in the German city of Wuppertal
Driver Standings ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix:
1. Max Verstappen - 194 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points
3. Lando Norris - 131 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points
5. Sergio Perez - 107 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 81 points
7. George Russell - 69 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 55 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 17 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points
13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 3 points
16. Alex Albon - 2 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 2 points
18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
What are the timings for the Spanish Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Saturday 22 June
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 23 June
- Race: 2pm
F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying LIVE!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix today!
Friday was an interesting day at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, with Max Verstappen struggling at times with his Red Bull car and Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton the quickest man in the two practice sessions.
What will Saturday have in store? We start with third practice at 11:30am (BST) this morning before qualifying at 3pm!
Toto Wolff slams Lewis Hamilton ‘sabotage’ claims and involves police ahead of Spanish GP
Preview by Kieran Jackson
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hit out against online abuse on Friday at the Spanish Grand Prix after an anonymous email sent to members of the F1 paddock claimed Lewis Hamilton was being “sabotaged” by the team.
The email, titled “a potential death warrant for Lewis” and claiming to be from a Mercedes employee, accused Wolff of being “vindictive” and stated that seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton was being “excluded” as a result of his 2025 move to Ferrari.
The letter was sent a day after the Canadian Grand Prix a fortnight ago, when Hamilton missed out on a podium in the closing laps as his team-mate of two-and-a-half years George Russell overtook him on the quicker medium tyres, while Hamilton was left powerless to defend on the hard compound rubber.
Mercedes have now confirmed they have reported the matter to the police and are also mounting their own investigation to find the source of the email, including attempting to find the IP address.
Full piece below:
Wolff slams Hamilton ‘sabotage’ claims and involves police ahead of Spanish GP
The Mercedes team principal has reported an anonymous email, which stated that the seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton is being mistreated in his final season with the team
FP2 RESULTS IN FULL:
Lewis Hamilton fastest in FP2!
With all the talk about the “sabotage” email, Lewis Hamilton does his talking on the track as he goes fastest with that time of 1:13:264 - 0.022 seconds quicker than the man he replaces at Ferrari next year, Carlos Sainz.
Lando Norris was third-fastest, with Pierre Gasly a surprise name in fourth and an unhappy Max Verstappen in fifth - 0.240 seconds slower than Hamilton.
6-10: Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Ocon, Bottas
Home favourite Fernando Alonso only down in 13th...
Final soft tyre runs!
After a period in the pit-lane, all the drivers are now out on track.
The majority are on soft tyres, with a few on mediums and Logan Sargeant the only one on mediums.
No change to the leaderboard though - will we have any change in the final 10 minutes?!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments