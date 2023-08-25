F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and results in Zandvoort
Latest updates as Formula 1 returns following the summer break at Max Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort
Formula 1 returns after a four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend.
Max Verstappen claimed his eighth grand prix victory in a row last time out in Belgium and now returns to his home track, where he won last year and on its return to the calendar in 2021. The Dutchman is cruising to a third F1 world championship this season and currently holds a 125-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult weekend in Belgium and at Zandvoort will be looking to claim a first race win since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. The Mercedes star is one point behind third-placed Fernando Alonso in the championship.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium spot at Spa-Francorchamps which moved him up to fifth in the standings, level on points with Mercedes’ George Russell, while McLaren’s Lando Norris will be targeting a third podium in four races.
FULL FP1 CLASSIFICATION
Max Verstappen fastest in first practice
A much-predicted start to his home weekend, as Max Verstappen tops the timesheets with a 1:11:852.
But just at the end of the session, he goes bizarrely into the gravel at turn 10! Looks like he just didn’t put on the brakes in time!
Fernando Alonso finished second, 0.278 secs behind Verstappen, with Lewis Hamilton one tenth further back.
4-10: Perez, Albon, Norris, Sargeant, Piastri, Tsunoda, Ocon
George Russell was 11th-fastest, while Charles Leclerc was down in P16 - but was on the mediums! Robert Shwartzman was last out of all the runners, with Lance Stroll the only driver not setting a time.
Lance Stroll will not set a time in FP1
His Aston Martin has a suspected power unit issue.
More as we get it...
Max Verstappen goes quickest with five minutes to go
Verstappen wasn’t going to let his Red Bull team-mate have his moment was he... even in practice!
In his first run on soft tyres, Max Verstappen storms to the top of the timesheets with a 1:11:852, two-tenths quicker than Fernando Alonso now positioned in second!
Lewis Hamilton is third, a tenth further back.
4-10: Perez, Albon, Sargeant, Piastri, Norris, Ocon, Gasly
5 to go...
FP1 resumes with 10 minutes left
Bit of a queue at the end of the pit-lane as first practice resumes with 10 minutes left!
Nico Hulkenberg, incidentally, only softly brushed the barriers so his Haas car should be good to go for second practice later...
RED FLAG!
Nico Hulkenberg has crashed in sector three!
His Haas is in the wall and beeched in the gravel! The German just lost the rear end....
Session is red-flagged - but the clock will continue to tumble with 17 minutes left!
Not the way Hulkenberg wanted to celebrate his new contract...
Sergio Perez now quickest with 20 minutes left!
With a switch to soft tyres, Sergio Perez sets the fastest time with a 1:12:323. Alex Albon is in second for Williams a tenth of a second back, with Logan Sargeant in third!
Max Verstappen now down in seventh, but he is yet to switch to softs.
4-10: Ocon, Gasly, Ricciardo, Verstappen, Magnussen, Leclerc, Hamilton
George Russell is 11th. Lance Stroll is the only driver yet to set a full lap time...
Robert Shwartzman is replacing Carlos Sainz in FP1
As part of the young drivers programme - which requires every driver to give up an FP1 slot this season for an inexperienced driver - Carlos Sainz is not taking part in this session.
Instead, Ferrari reserve Robert Shwartzman is out on track for a taste of the action!
Max Verstappen quickest after first 15 minutes!
And... no surprises first up! Max Verstappen sets the fastest time first up with a 1:13:191, six-tenths quicker than Lewis Hamilton in second!
George Russell is third, with the Williams pairing of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant in fifth.
6-10: Perez, Ocon, Gasly, Botas, Leclerc
The McLaren pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are yet to set a time. Most of the field on hard tyres to start practice, a few on mediums.
Difference between average qualifying time this season
Interesting statistics here, particularly at Red Bull!
---
1. Williams, Alex Albon (85.512) vs Logan Sargaent (86.584) - 1.072
2. Red Bull, Max Verstappen (83.252) vs Sergio Perez (84.210) - 0.958
3. Alfa Romero, Valtteri Bottas (85.440) vs Zhou Guanyu (86.195) - 0.755
4. Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso (83.861) vs Lance Stroll (84.588) - 0.727
5. Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton (83.869) vs George Russell (84.197) - 0.328
6. Alpin, Esteban Ocon (85.049) vs Pierre Gasly (85.330) - 0.281
7. McLaren, Lando Norris (84.165) vs Oscar Piastri (84.336) - 0.171
8. Haas, Nico Hulkenberg (85.790) vs Kevin Magnussen (85.954) - 0.164
9. Ferrari, Charles Leclerc (83.723) vs Carlos Sainz (83.777) - 0.054
