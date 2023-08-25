✕ Close "An amazing track to drive" - Verstappen excited ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns after a four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend.

Max Verstappen claimed his eighth grand prix victory in a row last time out in Belgium and now returns to his home track, where he won last year and on its return to the calendar in 2021. The Dutchman is cruising to a third F1 world championship this season and currently holds a 125-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult weekend in Belgium and at Zandvoort will be looking to claim a first race win since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. The Mercedes star is one point behind third-placed Fernando Alonso in the championship.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium spot at Spa-Francorchamps which moved him up to fifth in the standings, level on points with Mercedes’ George Russell, while McLaren’s Lando Norris will be targeting a third podium in four races.

