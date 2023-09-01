F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and lap times at Monza
Formula 1 live updates from practice at Monza as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell take to the track for the first time since signing their new Mercedes contracts
Max Verstappen is eyeing a record-breaking 10th F1 win in a row as the paddock rolls around to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.
Verstappen, picking up where he left off before the summer break, won his home race in the Netherlands last week to equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive grand prix triumphs. The Dutchman, who now has a mammoth 138-point lead in the championship over team-mate Sergio Perez, is the overwhelming favourite in Italy having also won in Monza last year.
Mercedes endured a difficult weekend last time out in Zandvoort but will be buoyed by the news that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have signed contract extensions until the end of the 2025 season.
As for Ferrari, they head into their home race short of form having not won a race since Austria last year but will be hoping for a strong performance in front of the home tifosi crowd. Fernando Alonso, too, will be looking to back up his podium in Zandvoort with another top-three showing at Monza.
Follow live updates from the Italian Grand Prix with The Independent
Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract
Lewis Hamilton has signed a new contract with Mercedes, extending his stay with the Silver Arrows until the end of 2025.
The 38-year-old joined Mercedes from boyhood team McLaren in 2013 and has won six of his seven world titles under the guidance of boss Toto Wolff.
George Russell, who joined as Hamilton’s teammate in 2022, has also extended his deal for another two years.
Full detail below:
F1 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX - PRACTICE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza this weekend!
The big news in the world of Formula 1 is that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have signed contract extensions at Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season!
On track, Max Verstappen is eyeing a record-breaking 10th win in a row - can anyone challenge him at the so-called Temple of Speed?
It’s practice today - first practice starts at 12:30pm (BST) with FP2 at 4pm.
