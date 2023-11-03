F1 Brazilian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and practice lap times at Interlagos
F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend – and the sixth and final sprint race of the season.
Max Verstappen won his 16th grand prix of an incredible season last time out in Mexico City, with Lewis Hamilton coming home second and pole-sitter Charles Leclerc completing the podium.
Leclerc stayed in the race despite a first-lap collision with Sergio Perez which resulted in the Mexican’s retirement. Lando Norris made up 12 places for an incredible recovery drive in his McLaren, jumping from 17th to fifth.
Mercedes’ George Russell won his first F1 race last year on a jubilant weekend for the Brit in Brazil. Interlagos once again hosts a sprint weekend; Max Verstappen won the last sprint race in Austin two weeks ago.
Aston Martin chief reacts after poor run of form: ‘Lawrence is not happy’
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack revealed owner Lawrence Stroll “is not happy” with the F1 team’s current run of form.
Aston were the surprise package at the start of the season, consistently the second quickest team on the grid behind Red Bull with Fernando Alonso claiming five podiums in the first six races.
However, the team’s performance has declined since the summer break and they have dropped from P2 in the constructors’ championship to P5, with Mercedes, Ferrari and now McLaren all overtaking them.
Aston Martin have gone from best of the rest behind Red Bull to the fifth strongest team on the grid
Driver Standings ahead of the Brazilian GP weekend:
1) Max Verstappen - 491 points (champion)
2) Sergio Perez - 240 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 220 points
4) Carlos Sainz - 183 points
5) Fernando Alonso - 183 points
6) Lando Norris - 169 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 166 points
8) George Russell - 151 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 56 points
11) Lance Stroll - 53 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 45 points
13) Alex Albon - 27 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points
17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points
18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
20) Liam Lawson - 2 points
21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Ayrton Senna’s dazzling genius endures – but where’s the next Brazilian F1 star?
Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson
For a career as distinguished as three-time Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna’s, his record at his home race was peculiarly underwhelming. Having made his debut in 1984 and tasted disqualification while leading in 1988, Sao Paulo’s favourite son only claimed his first victory at Interlagos in 1991. And, like much in the Brazilian’s enthralling time in F1, it was no easy ride.
Starting on pole, Senna’s path to victory seemed nailed on until a late gearbox issue forced him to complete the final laps solely in sixth gear. With the heavens having opened too, a stall or a spin seemed excruciatingly inevitable but somehow, in a manner which would have been described as miraculous if it wasn’t Ayrton Senna’s doing, he inched home by two seconds. Physically and mentally exhausted, the hometown hero needed assistance exiting his McLaren cockpit.
Broken, but not beaten.
Ayrton Senna’s dazzling genius endures – but where’s the next Brazilian F1 star?
As Formula One returns to Interlagos, the glorious era of Ayrton Senna still reverberates around the track — and the whole of racing — but it has yet to inspire a new raft of Brazilian drivers, reports Kieran Jackson
BREAKING: Brazilian Grand Prix contract extended
F1 will race in Sao Paulo until 2030 after a five-year extension to the circuit’s deal with the sport!
“I am delighted to announce we will be staying at Interlagos until 2030, and I can’t wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
“Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world. It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience.”
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Friday 3 November
- Free practice 1: 2:30pm
- Qualifying: 6pm
Saturday 4 November
- Sprint shootout: 2pm
- Sprint race: 6:30pm
Sunday 5 November
- Race: 5pm
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying!
