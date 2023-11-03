✕ Close F1 Star Fernando Alonso Addresses Retirement Speculation

F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend – and the sixth and final sprint race of the season.

Max Verstappen won his 16th grand prix of an incredible season last time out in Mexico City, with Lewis Hamilton coming home second and pole-sitter Charles Leclerc completing the podium.

Leclerc stayed in the race despite a first-lap collision with Sergio Perez which resulted in the Mexican’s retirement. Lando Norris made up 12 places for an incredible recovery drive in his McLaren, jumping from 17th to fifth.

Mercedes’ George Russell won his first F1 race last year on a jubilant weekend for the Brit in Brazil. Interlagos once again hosts a sprint weekend; Max Verstappen won the last sprint race in Austin two weeks ago.

Follow live updates from the Brazilian Grand Prix with The Independent