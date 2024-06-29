Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1719670697

F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates, schedule, times and results

Follow live updates from the Red Bull Ring on the third sprint weekend of the 2024 Formula One season

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 29 June 2024 15:18
Leclerc Voices Discontent With Ferrari Strategy Over Radio

Formula One heads to the Red Bull Ring for round 11 of the 2024 season as Spielberg hosts the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen won for the third time in four races to win last time out in Spain, holding off a late charge from Lando Norris to extend his lead in the F1 world championship standings. He now leads Norris, up to second ahead of Charles Leclerc, by 69 points.

Norris was frustrated with second place in a quick McLaren car in Barcelona, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton picked up his first podium of the season with a third-place finish.

Austria will host the third sprint race of the season this weekend. Verstappen won both races last year and is a four-time winner of Red Bull’s home race.

Follow live updates from the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent

1719670522

Lewis Hamilton in trouble!

Much like sprint qualifying yesterday, Hamilton in trouble in the first stage of qualifying!

He is now P16 - 0.017 secs off Yuki Tsunoda in 15th.

Current bottom-five (16-20): Hamilton, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Zhou

Hamilton has only done one lap, whereas most of the grid have done two. He’ll have to use their new batch of soft tyres..

Kieran Jackson29 June 2024 15:15
1719670214

George Russell goes fastest!

Mercedes impressing early on!

Russell, who qualified fourth for the sprint, goes top halfway through Q1 with a time of 1:05:614, two tenths clear of Charles Leclerc in second.

As for Lewis Hamilton? P7

Current bottom-five (16-20): Bottas, Sargeant, Alonso, Gasly, Stroll

Kieran Jackson29 June 2024 15:10
1719670046

Max Verstappen down in P6

Pole-sitter in sprint qualifying and the winner of the sprint race earlier, but not top dog after the first laps in Q1.

Verstappen down in sixth, 0.153 secs off Leclerc up top.

Kieran Jackson29 June 2024 15:07
1719669950

Charles Leclerc quickest out of early laps!

Leclerc first, 0.009 secs ahead of Norris, with Piastri P3 and Tsunoda P4!

Around six cars yet to set a lap - both Mercedes cars have opted not to leave the garage early on.

Kieran Jackson29 June 2024 15:05
1719669720

Q1 underway!

We’re underway with the first qualifying session under the summer sun in the Styrian mountains!

Max Verstappen the favourite ahead of the McLarens...

Kieran Jackson29 June 2024 15:02
1719669202

Here are the Driver Standings heading into qualifying!

1. Max Verstappen - 227 points

2. Lando Norris - 156 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 120 points

5. Sergio Perez - 112 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 94 points

7. George Russell - 86 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 73 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 17 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points

13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points

16. Esteban Ocon - 3 points

17. Alex Albon - 2 points

18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson29 June 2024 14:53
1719668842

Red Bull boss Christian Horner on Daniel Ricciardo’s future:

“I think anything regarding drivers are going to be dealt with in-house before we talk to the media about it,” he said.

“They’re all Red Bull racing drivers and every Red Bull driver knows that there’s always a pressure, that there’s always a scrutiny but Daniel is in the seat and it’s down to him to make the most of that and then it’s always, as we see in Formula 1, things are always fluid.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson29 June 2024 14:47
1719668362

Can Ferrari improve in qualifying?

Kieran Jackson29 June 2024 14:39
1719667642

And here are the Constructors’ Standings after the sprint race:

1. Red Bull - 339 points

2. Ferrari - 276 points

3. McLaren - 250 points

4. Mercedes - 159 points

5. Aston Martin - 58 points

6. RB - 28 points

7. Alpine - 8 points

8. Haas - 7 points

9. Williams - 2 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

Kieran Jackson29 June 2024 14:27
1719666682

Mercedes told no criminal offence committed over Lewis Hamilton ‘sabotage’ email

Mercedes have been told no criminal offences were committed after the British-based Formula One team called on police to investigate an anonymous email which claimed Lewis Hamilton’s car was being “sabotaged”.

Speaking at the recent Spanish Grand Prix, team principal Toto Wolff vowed to go “full force” in response to the correspondence – said to be sent by a disgruntled Mercedes staff member – titled “a potential death warrant for Lewis”.

The email, addressed to Wolff, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, as well as other major players in the paddock, arrived on June 10, a day after the Canadian Grand Prix – a race where Hamilton was overtaken by team-mate George Russell on the penultimate lap.

Mercedes reported the note to authorities 48 hours later.

Full story below:

Mercedes told no criminal offence committed over Lewis Hamilton ‘sabotage’ email

An anonymous email which claimed Hamilton’s car was being sabotaged has been investigated by police.

Kieran Jackson29 June 2024 14:11

