F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying schedule, start time, updates and results in Budapest
F1 latest updates from the Hungaroring as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen target pole position
Louise Thomas
Editor
Formula One returns to a fan-favourite track this weekend as the Hungaroring Circuit in Budapest hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first victory in 31 months last time out at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, holding off a late charge from Max Verstappen for a famous ninth win at his home race.
Nonetheless, Verstappen has an 84-point lead in the F1 world championship at the halfway stage of the season, with Lando Norris in second as he targets another win following a handful of near-misses in recent weeks.
Mercedes, meanwhile, are eyeing a third consecutive victory this weekend after George Russell’s win in Austria, while Ferrari are looking to return to form following a torrid triple-header in which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz struggled for pace. Verstappen won last year’s race in Budapest by a comfortable margin.
Follow live updates from the Hungarian Grand Prix with The Independent
Lewis Hamilton: F1 must do more for gay community after Ralf Schumacher comes out
Lewis Hamilton has called on Formula One’s rulers to “do more” by making the sport a “comfortable place” in the wake of Ralf Schumacher’s decision to come out as gay.
Ralf, the brother of seven-time world champion Michael, recently revealed on social media that he is in a same-sex relationship. The 49-year-old, who won six races in a career that ran from 1997 to 2007, remains heavily involved in F1 as a pundit for Sky Germany.
“Clearly he (Schumacher) has not felt comfortable to say it in the past,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
Full piece below:
McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown: ‘Red Bull are scared of Max Verstappen’
Zak Brown does not have the time, nor the patience, for chancers. The straight-talking Californian-raised McLaren chief executive is revelling in his team’s ascendancy back to the top of the sport, fighting the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes. But most of all in recent months, Red Bull.
On track, this front-of-the-pack dogfight has mushroomed between three-time world champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull, and one-time race winner Lando Norris, McLaren. The pair, somewhat uniquely within a sport famous for its fierce rivalries, have a close relationship off-track. A friendship and a bond that nosedived three weeks ago in Austria.
Read the exclusive interview below:
Constructors’ Championship ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix:
1. Red Bull - 373 points
2. Ferrari - 302 points
3. McLaren - 295 points
4. Mercedes - 221 points
5. Aston Martin - 68 points
6. RB - 31 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 9 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
WATCH: Lewis Hamilton’s celebrations at Silverstone a fortnight ago
Daniel Ricciardo eyeing ‘something bigger’ with Sergio Perez’s Red Bull F1 seat in doubt
Daniel Ricciardo is targeting a strong showing in the final two races before the summer break with an eye on “something bigger” amid speculation over Sergio Perez’s Red Bull seat.
Fan-favourite Australian driver Ricciardo has picked up 11 points so far this season compared to 20 from RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, though has improved in recent weeks.
Yet amid Perez’s dramatic downturn in form in recent weeks – he finished the last race at Silverstone in 17th – both Ricciardo and Tsunoda are eyeing a promotion to the Red Bull mothership to partner Max Verstappen.
Ricciardo, when asked about it, insisted he was only focusing on the next two races – in Hungary and Belgium – before the summer break and hinted an impressive showing could mean a shock call-up to Red Bull.
Full quotes below:
PREVIEW: How 2024 F1 season sparked into life with four teams in contention at Hungarian GP
It’s Saturday night in Bahrain, March 2024. Away from the hullabaloo of paddock gossip and the Red Bull soap-opera, the world champions had blown away the field – again – on their more comfortable field of racing tarmac. Max Verstappen stormed home in first, 22 seconds clear of team-mate Sergio Perez. Carlos Sainz, in third, was 25 seconds off Verstappen and Charles Leclerc 39 seconds behind in fourth.
Cheeks were puffed out, gloomy faces descended. After a 2023 campaign where Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races, were we really in for another 10 months of ultra-domination? Would more eyeballs be turned away in the absence of any competitive action at the front once more? Could Verstappen, perhaps, be the first driver ever to win every race in a season?
The answer to all the above, at the halfway-stage of this record 24-race campaign, is a reassuring no. Because, after two years, the others have finally got their act together.
Full preview below:
Driver Standings ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix:
1. Max Verstappen - 255 points
2. Lando Norris - 171 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 146 points
5. Oscar Piastri - 124 points
6. Sergio Perez - 118 points
7. George Russell - 111 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 110 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 45 points
10. Lance Stroll - 23 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 20 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Alex Albon - 4 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 3 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?
All times BST
Saturday 20 July
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 21 July
- Race: 2pm
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - qualifying!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest!
It was a mixed day yesterday at practice - while Carlos Sainz showed promising Ferrari pace in the first session by topping the timesheets, Charles Leclerc then crashed in FP2!
Max Verstappen was second-fastest in both sessions while McLaren’s Lando Norris went quickest in FP2.
What will qualifying bring then? It’s fairly open once again!
Lando Norris determined to stay ‘a nice guy’ in title battle with Max Verstappen
Lando Norris said he does not need to “act like an idiot” to beat Max Verstappen to the world championship.
Norris, who saw off Verstappen to finish fastest in practice for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, has emerged as the Red Bull driver’s closest title challenger, and he could have arrived for the 13th round of the campaign with four consecutive wins had it not been for mistakes by driver and team.
A poor strategy call scuppered Norris’ hopes of winning in Canada last month. The 24-year-old said his sluggish getaway from pole position – where he dropped from first to third – at the ensuing round in Spain denied him another triumph.
Full piece below:
