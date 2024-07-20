F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying schedule, start time and updates as Hamilton and Verstappen eye pole
F1 latest updates from the Hungaroring as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen target pole position
Formula One returns to a fan-favourite track this weekend as the Hungaroring Circuit in Budapest hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first victory in 31 months last time out at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, holding off a late charge from Max Verstappen for a famous ninth win at his home race.
Nonetheless, Verstappen has an 84-point lead in the F1 world championship at the halfway stage of the season, with Lando Norris in second as he targets another win following a handful of near-misses in recent weeks.
Mercedes, meanwhile, are eyeing a third consecutive victory this weekend after George Russell’s win in Austria, while Ferrari are looking to return to form following a torrid triple-header in which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz struggled for pace. Verstappen won last year’s race in Budapest by a comfortable margin.
Start times in Hungary this weekend:
All times BST
Saturday 20 July
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 21 July
- Race: 2pm
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff:
“There is a gap [to McLaren], two-tenths maybe. It’s a short lap, we knew it would be hard here with overheating.”
On Silverstone: “An ideal way signing off his last Mercedes British Grand Prix. We feel much more like winners than we’ve felt in the last years, you appreciate it a lot. After that moment of contentment, you’re back into scepticism mode.”
On 2025 seat: “It’s a data decision. When you look at Kimi, the team haven’t found a good grip this year, but he’s seventh. They struggle with the car. We see what he’s doing in an F1 car. There is something instinctive that we should not rush.”
FP3 RESULTS IN FULL:
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Lando Norris quickest in FP3!
Lando Norris with that impressive lap stays top with a 1:16:098, 0.044 secs faster than his team-mate Oscar Piastri!
It looks promising for McLaren heading into qualifying later!
Max Verstappen was third-fastest but 0.281 secs off Norris, with George Russell in fourth and Carlos Sainz fifth!
6-10: Ricciardo, Albon, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Hamilton
Leclerc in P11 with Perez P13!
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton spins!
Just as Oscar Piastri moves up to P2 for a McLaren one-two, Lewis Hamilton has a spin in turn 10 as he loses the Mercedes car!
The seven-time world champion not satisfied with his machinery at the moment, languishing down in P10.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen goes P3 with a late run on the softs, Perez only P13.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Lando Norris back up to P1!
That was a terrific lap from the McLaren as he goes even faster with a 1:16:098, four-tenths quicker than George Russell in second!
Alex Albon now in P3, five-tenths off the top, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth - six-tenths off.
5-10: Piastri, Sargeant, Sainz, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Tsunoda
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: George Russell goes fastest
Russell - pole-sitter in Hungary two years ago - goes top with a 1:16:826, a tenth quicker than Lando Norris and three-tenths faster than Oscar Piastri in third.
4-10: Sainz, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Magnussen
Still no signs of the softs on the Red Bulls, nor the Aston Martins.
20:00 to go..
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Lando Norris goes top!
The McLaren driver - quickest in FP2 on Friday - goes top with a 1:16:931, 0.358 secs quicker than Carlos Sainz in second.
Daniel Ricciardo a surprise name up in third, with Yuki Tsunoda in fourth and Oscar Piastri fifth!
6-10: Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Hamilton, Albon, Alonso
Both Red Bulls yet to go on the softs though, with Verstappen P12 and Perez P20.
Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly has had an off without his tyres not yet warmed up and Charles Leclerc had a big lock-up at turn one.
30:00 to go...
