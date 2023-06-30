✕ Close Verstappen Gets Why Red Bull Winning Bores Fans

The Formula 1 paddock returns to Europe this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Max Verstappen won his fourth race in a row as he triumphed from pole position in Montreal, with his lead in the F1 world championship now 69 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, finished second in Canada and is now just nine points off Perez in the standings. Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes who show gradual signs of improvement with their revamped car, though George Russell did retire after making a mistake early in the race.

Charles Leclerc, who has struggled so far this season, won last year’s Austrian GP - Ferrari’s last F1 victory. Verstappen did, however, win the sprint race which returns again this year; the second of six F1 sprint weekends in 2023.

Follow live updates from the Austrian GP with The Independent - qualifying is at 4pm (BST).