The Formula 1 paddock returns to Europe this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
Max Verstappen won his fourth race in a row as he triumphed from pole position in Montreal, with his lead in the F1 world championship now 69 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, finished second in Canada and is now just nine points off Perez in the standings. Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes who show gradual signs of improvement with their revamped car, though George Russell did retire after making a mistake early in the race.
Charles Leclerc, who has struggled so far this season, won last year’s Austrian GP - Ferrari’s last F1 victory. Verstappen did, however, win the sprint race which returns again this year; the second of six F1 sprint weekends in 2023.
Sergio Perez misses media day at the Austrian Grand Prix
Sergio Perez was absent from media day at the Austrian Grand Prix due to illness.
The Red Bull driver, who is second in the championship standings behind team-mate Max Verstappen, “became unwell” on Wednesday night.
With qualifying taking place on Friday this weekend with the sprint format in place, the 32-year-old took the decision not to go to the Red Bull Ring on Thursday.
He is, however, expected to be fit to drive today.
Lando Norris victim of robbery in Marbella and influencer friend left with ‘literally nothing’
Lando Norris has revealed he had a number of expensive items stolen in a robbery at a villa in Marbella.
It is the second time the British Formula 1 star has been targeted by thieves after he was accosted by two men and had his Richard Mille designer watch stolen after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
Lewis Hamilton dismisses cost cap penalty as supreme Red Bull return to Austria
Austrian Grand Prix preview
For all the success garnered over the last two years, an asterisk has accompanied the Red Bull route to Formula 1 domination. In 2021, Max Verstappen’s dramatic title triumph was shrouded in controversy after the Abu Dhabi fiasco. Last year, their mightily impressive double-title glory was overshadowed by breaching the inaugural F1 cost cap.
This season, entering race nine back at their Red Bull Ring base this weekend with Verstappen holding a 69-point lead in the championship – and even that is from his teammate Sergio Perez – there does not look set to be such a dark cloud forming this time.
The RB19 is perhaps Adrian Newey’s greatest achievement yet. Verstappen’s confidence is at an all-time high, to the extent he joked in real time about a slightly misjudged approach to the kerb in Canada where George Russell had earlier crashed. And when the Dutchman has a rare off-day, perhaps in qualifying, invariably Sergio Perez is there to pick up the first-place trophy instead.
Christian Horner’s team are a pristine, well-oiled machine. They claimed their 100th win in F1 last time out in Montreal. Yet Lewis Hamilton, seven times a world champion and scampering desperately with the other 17 drivers on the grid to catch up, is willing to discuss the elephant in the room.
F1 schedule - Austrian Grand Prix:
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 30 June
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Qualifying: 4pm
Saturday 1 July
- Sprint shootout: 11am
- Sprint race: 3:30pm
Sunday 2 July
- Race: 2pm
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent!
It’s the second of six sprint weekends this season, with qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix taking place this afternoon following just one practice session.
Saturday sees the new “sprint shootout” take place to set the grid for the sprint race on Saturday.
So not long for the drivers to get accustomed to the Red Bull Ring! First practice is at 12:30pm; qualifying is at 4pm (BST).
