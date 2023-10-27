✕ Close Hamilton Says Red Bull Haven’t Been Supportive Of Perez

Sergio Perez will be eyeing a dream victory on home soil at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.

The Red Bull driver has endured a difficult few months and has not won since Azerbaijan in April. His team-mate Max Verstappen, however, has won 15 races this season and has already sealed his third world title.

Verstappen was triumphant last week at the US Grand Prix in Austin where Lewis Hamilton - who finished second - was disqualified alongside Charles Leclerc for an illegal floor.

Lando Norris came home third, but was promoted to second after Hamilton’s DSQ, for his 12th podium in F1 but the McLaren driver is still chasing his first win. Verstappen won last year’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Follow updates from the Mexican Grand Prix with The Independent