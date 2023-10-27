F1 Mexican Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and FP2 results in Mexico City
Follow live updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as the drivers take to the track for practice
Sergio Perez will be eyeing a dream victory on home soil at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.
The Red Bull driver has endured a difficult few months and has not won since Azerbaijan in April. His team-mate Max Verstappen, however, has won 15 races this season and has already sealed his third world title.
Verstappen was triumphant last week at the US Grand Prix in Austin where Lewis Hamilton - who finished second - was disqualified alongside Charles Leclerc for an illegal floor.
Lando Norris came home third, but was promoted to second after Hamilton’s DSQ, for his 12th podium in F1 but the McLaren driver is still chasing his first win. Verstappen won last year’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Follow updates from the Mexican Grand Prix with The Independent
FP2 RESULTS IN FULL:
Max Verstappen quickest in FP2!
Some unusual rain on Mexico City GP weekend but nothing unusual about whose top of the timesheet - Max Verstappen quickest with a 1:18:686.
Lando Norris is second for McLaren, 0.119 secs back, with Charles Leclerc third. Home favourite Sergio Perez is fifth.
4-10: Bottas, Perez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri, Russell
Bad, disrupted session for Aston Martin, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso 18th and 20th respectively!
Max Verstappen goes fastest
Max Verstappen up top with a 1:18:686 on his quickest soft tyre run.
Lando Norris - 0.119 secs down - in second, with Charles Leclerc third, two-tenths behind Verstappen. That McLaren there or thereabouts once again!
4-10: Bottas, Perez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri, Russell
Closing 20 minutes of Friday practice now...
Fernando Alonso has a spin!
The two-time world champion goes for a bit of a spin in sector two but manages to keep his Aston Martin out of the wall!
Oscar Piastri now top of the leaderboard, as the times start to tumble with the pack switching to soft tyres.
It’s raining in Mexico City!
Who saw this coming?! It’s 39C but it has started spitting in Mexico City!
Very light so far, but Max Verstappen confirms it on team radio.
Nevertheless, the Dutchman is top of the timesheets with a 1:20:085 in the first 10 minutes, with Lando Norris 0.024 secs off in second. Alex Albon is third, 0.273 secs off P1.
4-10: Leclerc, Ricciardo, Sainz, Zhou, Perez, Sargeant, Piastri
FP2 underway in Mexico City!
Time for second practice to get underway in Mexico City!
It’s also the first running of the day for George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda and Valtteri Bottas after they were absent from FP1 due to their cars being taken by rookies.
Can anyone topple Max Verstappen? Alex Albon’s Williams was the closest man earlier!
There is also a threat of rain in this session...
F1 icon Willy T Ribbs: ‘There were death threats – but I was never going to play the victim’
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
As often was the case amid an American society embedded in racism in the 1980s, Muhammad Ali put it best. Advising black racing driver Willy T Ribbs, the people’s champion made his point in no uncertain terms: “There are Blacks in my sport. But there are no Blacks in your sport. They’re going to want to kill you.”
Yet for all the death threats, discrimination and abuse, Ribbs had long decided that the only option was to meet the uphill battle head-on. He made history in 1986 when he became the first Black driver to test an F1 car. Five years later, he was the first to race in the Indy 500, one of the world’s most famous events.
But on the course of that journey, Ribbs faced it all. Don’t let me tell you though; let the man himself.
Full interview below:
Willy T Ribbs: ‘There were death threats – but I was never going to play the victim’
A pioneer and trailblazer, Willy T Ribbs made history as a Black racing driver. The man they called ‘Uppity’ speaks to Kieran Jackson about his career – and how Lewis Hamilton has become Formula One’s Tiger Woods
Constructors’ Championship ahead of the Mexican GP
1) Red Bull - 706 points (champions)
2) Mercedes - 344 points
3) Ferrari - 322 points
4) McLaren - 242 points
5) Aston Martin - 236 points
6) Alpine - 100 points
7) Williams - 26 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 16 points
9) Haas - 12 points
10) AlphaTauri - 10 points
Max Verstappen urges fans to show him respect ahead of feisty Mexican Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has told the boo brigade to show him some respect as the triple world champion prepares to enter the lion’s den at Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.
Verstappen has beefed up his security for Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City.
Verstappen, who was jeered by Perez’s supporters a week ago in Austin, Texas, is prepared for another hostile reception this weekend – and he will be flanked by multiple security guards in the paddock.
Max Verstappen urges fans to show him respect ahead of feisty Mexican Grand Prix
Verstappen has beefed up his security for Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City.
Lewis Hamilton claims many more cars were illegal at United States Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has claimed there were multiple drivers who should have been disqualified from last weekend’s United States Grand Prix for running an illegal car.
Hamilton was stripped of his second place after the floor on his upgraded Mercedes failed a post-race scrutineering check.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished sixth, was also kicked out of the classification for an identical breach.
But Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who claimed his 15th win of the season, and the McLaren of Lando Norris, elevated to second following Hamilton’s penalty, were both cleared of any wrongdoing.
However, speaking ahead of this weekend’s race in Mexico City, Hamilton said: “I heard from several sources that there were a lot of other cars that were illegal and they were not tested so they got away with it.”
Full quotes below:
Lewis Hamilton claims many more cars were illegal at United States Grand Prix
The Mercedes driver and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were punished for identical breaches.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies