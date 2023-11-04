F1 Brazilian Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint shootout updates and times ahead of race at Interlagos
Follow updates from sprint day at Interlagos as Lewis Hamilton looks to improve on Friday’s performance
Max Verstappen required just one lap to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday.
The triple world champion saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as a huge storm brought a premature end to qualifying in Interlagos. Verstappen finished three tenths clear of Leclerc as he chases his 17th win of a remarkable season, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso third and fourth respectively for Aston Martin.
Lewis Hamilton took fifth, one place ahead of George Russell in the other Mercedes, with Lando Norris, who waited too long in the pit lane as the downpour approached, finishing a disappointing seventh.
Saturday is sprint day, with the shootout qualifying taking place before the 100km dash this evening.
Follow live updates from the Brazilian Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 schedule for Brazilian Grand Prix:
(All times GMT)
Saturday 4 November
- Sprint shootout: 2pm
- Sprint race: 6:30pm
Sunday 5 November
- Race: 5pm
Max Verstappen on pole as torrential rain brings red flag out in Brazil
Qualifying report
Full report below:
F1 sprint day at the Brazilian Grand Prix!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the sixth and final sprint day of the 2023 F1 season!
Max Verstappen is on pole for Sunday’s grand prix after a chaotic, windy end to qualifying on Friday, with Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row.
But today is all about the sprint, with the quickfire shootout qualifying taking place before the 100km dash around Interlagos this evening.
The shootout is at 2pm (GMT), with the race at 6:30pm - stay here for all the build-up and updates!
