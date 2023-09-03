F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times at Monza
Formula 1 live updates as Carlos Sainz starts on pole for Ferrari at Monza with Max Verstappen in second
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz saw off Max Verstappen by just 0.013 seconds to take pole position for the Italian Grand Prix.
The Spaniard outgunned Red Bull’s Verstappen to the delight of the Ferrari faithful with Charles Leclerc third in the other scarlet car.
George Russell finished fourth with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton only eighth on an underwhelming afternoon for the seven-time world champion. Verstappen, who is bidding to become the first driver in history to win 10 consecutive races, trailed the Ferrari duo heading into the final runs at Monza’s sun-cooked Temple of Speed.
But the double world champion appeared to have delivered the goods when he usurped both men with his last lap after he had made a rare mistake in his first run by kicking up gravel on the exit of Variante Della Roggia.
Fernando Alonso makes Lewis Hamilton claim: ‘I’d stay with him until he’s 80 years old’
Fernando Alonso insists he would keep Lewis Hamilton “until he’s 80 years old” over picking a young F2 driver after the seven-time world champion signed a new contract with Mercedes.
Hamilton, 38, penned an extension until the end of the 2025 season – alongside team-mate George Russell – which will keep him racing in F1 into his 40s.
Alonso, himself 42, has shown with his seven podiums for Aston Martin this season that age is no factor when it comes to performance – a point he reiterated when speaking to the press in Monza about Hamilton’s new deal.
Read more of the Spaniard’s thoughts below:
Alonso makes Hamilton claim: 'I'd stay with him until he's 80 years old'
Hamilton penned a contract extension with Mercedes on Thursday which will take him racing into his 40s
Lewis Hamilton reveals reason for signing new Mercedes deal: ‘Unfinished business’
Speaking further on his contract extension, Hamilton said: “I have had such an incredible journey with Mercedes, and we still have unfinished business.”
“We want to get back to the top, and back to fighting for world championships. We are in this together. We have a lot of work to do, but there is nowhere else I would rather be. You are all stuck with me for a little bit longer.
“I truly believe we can win more world championships and more races together and that’s where all my energy is going. I’m not thinking that it’s going to take another four years to get to where we need to be. I’m aware that it does take time.
“But I’m so hopeful the decisions we are taking will put us in that target zone. In my heart I truly believe if it’s not next year it will be the year after that we can challenge.”
Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract
In case you missed the big news earlier in the week, it was finally confirmed that Lewis Hamilton has signed a new contract with Mercedes, extending his stay with the Silver Arrows until the end of 2025.
The 38-year-old joined Mercedes from boyhood team McLaren in 2013 and has won six of his seven world titles under the guidance of boss Toto Wolff.
George Russell, who joined as Hamilton’s teammate in 2022, has also extended his deal for another two years.
Read more about the extension below:
Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract
The seven-time world champion, who joined Mercedes in 2013, has put pen-to-paper on a contract extension
Charles Leclerc speaks out about Ferrari future ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc insists he would “love to stay” at Ferrari for the foreseeable future but insists extending his contract beyond 2024 is not a “priority” at the moment.
Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019 from Alfa Romeo and made an immediate impression on the tifosi fanbase, winning their home Italian Grand Prix at Monza as well as the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa.
After a few forlorn years, 2022 saw the Scuderia challenge at the top again – with Leclerc winning two of the first three races – before Red Bull stole a march and cruised to championship glory as Ferrari saw their tilt fade away due to reliability and strategic errors.
This season has seen Ferrari, if anything, take a step backwards and as a result Leclerc has been linked with a move to Mercedes – even in a potentially astonishing swap deal with Lewis Hamilton – but the Monegasque driver was keen to emphasise his heart remains with Ferrari.
Full quotes below:
Charles Leclerc speaks out about Ferrari future
Leclerc has a contract until the end of the 2024 season with Ferrari but has been linked to Mercedes this year
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 540 points
2) Mercedes - 255 points
3) Aston Martin - 215 points
4) Ferrari - 201 points
5) McLaren - 111 points
6) Alpine - 73 points
7) Williams - 15 points
8) Haas - 11 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
10) AlphaTauri - 3 points
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 339 points
2) Sergio Perez - 201 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 168 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 156 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 102 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 99 points
7) George Russell - 99 points
8) Lando Norris - 75 points
9) Lance Stroll - 47 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points
11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points
12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points
13) Alex Albon - 15 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
22) Liam Lawson - 0 points
Lewis Hamilton shows vital statement of intent with Max Verstappen dig
Comment by Kieran Jackson
It lingered on, but the deal had been all but sealed for months. Lewis Hamilton was always extending his stay at Mercedes – where he has claimed six of his seven world titles – and George Russell has joined him in parallel. Particulars of salary and contract length, with Hamilton reportedly receiving a £10m increase to £50m a year, show the gargantuan regard in which he is still held. No barren year or two is going to change that.
But Hamilton’s contract announcement came with a message. A series of them, in fact. A press release hammered home the same beat. “We have never been hungrier to win”; “we continue to chase our dreams”; “unfinished business.” Words with substance behind them not just for the fans, but for the Mercedes engineers and mechanics at Brackley and Brixworth.
Frankly, it may as well have read: “Give me the car to win – and I’ll make it happen.”
But it was a sharp prod in the direction of Max Verstappen, his 2021 nemesis and current runaway leader, which really rippled the currents ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Verstappen is chasing a record-breaking 10th win on the spin.
Full piece below:
‘My team-mates have been stronger’: Hamilton dig at Max shows statement of intent
Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell have penned new deals until the end of the 2025 season – and the seven-time world champion immediately set his stall out with a gentle prod at his 2021 rival
Max Verstappen shrugs off criticism: ‘They cannot appreciate dominance’
Max Verstappen has hit back at criticism of his dominance and set the target of remaining unbeaten for the final nine races of the season.
The all-conquering Dutchman will become the first driver in history to win 10 consecutive races if he takes the chequered flag at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Verstappen has been in imperious form this year, winning 11 of the 13 rounds staged as he closes in on a hat-trick of World Championships.
Full interview below:
‘They cannot appreciate dominance’: Max Verstappen shrugs off criticism
The Dutchman will become the first F1 driver in history to win 10 consecutive races if he wins in Monza
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, speaking after qualifying:
“It’s a good step. The most important will be tomorrow. We did pretty well.
On the race: “Let’s see after lap one where we are and what we can do.”
“It’s a good achievement. We have to keep in mind to keep calm, the most important part of the weekend will be Sunday. We need to have in mind our result on Sunday, not Saturday.”
