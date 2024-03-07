F1 LIVE: Red Bull boss Christian Horner set to speak at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice
Follow all the latest updates and timings from Jeddah as practice gets underway and Horner speaks to the media
Max Verstappen refused to rule out the prospect of joining Mercedes in 2025 as the F1 world champion was heavily questioned on his future with Red Bull on Wednesday.
The three-time world champion, who coasted to victory in the opening race of the 2024 season in Bahrain on Saturday, has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, signed two years ago.
However, the current divisions within the team – namely between his father Jos alongside Helmut Marko, and embattled team principal Christian Horner – have raised the prospect of the Dutchman leaving the team. It has emerged that Verstappen has a release clause in his contract allowing him to leave should Marko depart. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also had dinner with Jos in Bahrain last week.
Questioned ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix about whether he could ever see himself at Mercedes, Verstappen said: “The thing is nobody would have ever seen that Lewis [Hamilton] would move to Ferrari.
Follow the latest news with The Independent from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen refuses to rule out shock Mercedes move: ‘You never know’
Max Verstappen refused to rule out the prospect of joining Mercedes in 2025 as the F1 world champion was heavily questioned on his future with Red Bull on Wednesday.
The three-time world champion, who coasted to victory in the opening race of the 2024 season in Bahrain on Saturday, has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, signed two years ago.
However, the current divisions within the team – namely between his father Jos alongside Helmut Marko, and embattled team principal Christian Horner – have raised the prospect of the Dutchman leaving the team.
It has emerged that Verstappen has a release clause in his contract allowing him to leave should Marko depart. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also had dinner with Jos in Bahrain last week.
Questioned in Saudi Arabia about whether he could ever see himself at Mercedes, Verstappen said: “The thing is nobody would have ever seen that Lewis [Hamilton] would move to Ferrari.”
Full quotes below:
Max Verstappen refuses to rule out shock Mercedes move: ‘You never know’
Red Bull driver has a contract with the team until 2028 but the current unrest has suddenly made his future less clear
Daniel Ricciardo after Yuki Tsunoda near collision post-race in Bahrain
“I obviously said a few things on the radio, I know everything gets broadcast so saved it for the briefing as well.
“You can always do things sometimes out of character, so I take these things into account as well. It was important we spoke after the race, we had a private briefing and cleared the air.”
Driver Standings after race one:
1. Max Verstappen - 26 points
2. Sergio Perez - 18 points
3. Carlos Sainz - 15 points
4. Charles Leclerc - 12 points
5. George Russell - 10 points
6. Lando Norris - 8 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 6 points
8. Oscar Piastri - 4 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 2 points
10. Lance Stroll - 1 point
11. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
12. Kevin Magnussen - 0 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
14. Yuki Tsunoda - 0 points
15. Alex Albon - 0 points
16. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
18. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
19. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Lewis Hamilton: I know Max Verstappen is on list to replace me at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton believes that Max Verstappen is a serious contender to replace him at Mercedes next season.
A vacancy has opened up at the Silver Arrows following Hamilton’s shock decision to join Ferrari.
The apparent division at Red Bull – following the very public spat between team principal Christian Horner and Verstappen’s father, Jos – has led to speculation that the Dutch driver, despite being under contract until 2028, could quit the team which has carried him to the past three world championships.
“My move has shown that anything is possible,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. “I know and I am sure Max is on the list.”
Lewis Hamilton: I know Max Verstappen is on list to replace me at Mercedes
A vacancy has opened up at the Silver Arrows following Hamilton’s shock decision to join Ferrari.
Could Max Verstappen really join Mercedes in 2025? Here’s what we know
In the never-ending topsy-turvy circus of Formula 1, it’s wise to expect the unexpected.
Yet these latest shenanigans regarding, Christian Horner, Max Verstappen and Red Bull – and the potential fallout and consequences of internal politics within the team – would be monumentally seismic for the sport.
The controversy surrounding team principal Horner doesn’t seem to have concluded just yet. The latest is that Horner met with Verstappen’s manager in Dubai on Monday, to de-escalate tensions within the team after Verstappen’s father Jos implied that Horner’s position as team principal was untenable.
But where are we heading in this matter? What could the potential fallout be? And could Red Bull be in danger of losing their star driver to their biggest rivals?
The Independent gives the low-down on all matters Verstappen, Red Bull and Horner:
Could Max Verstappen really join Mercedes in 2025? Here’s what we know
Red Bull’s three-time world champion has a break clause in his contract which could give Toto Wolff hope of landing the Dutchman
What is the race schedule in Saudi?
(All times GMT)
Thursday 7 March
- Free practice 1: 1:30pm
- Free practice 2: 5pm
Friday 8 March
- Free practice 3: 1:30pm
- Qualifying: 5pm
Saturday 9 March
- Race: 5pm
Max Verstappen on his father, Jos:
“My Dad and I are very close, we call every day. I’m not a guy who likes to speak a lot about certain stuff, I just want to focus on driving. If there’s any issues, we look to try and resolve.
“My Dad is very outspoken, he’s not a liar for sure. That is my side what I can say about him. For the team, for every side, [we want to] finally talk about the performance of a great car we have.”
Max Verstappen on role of his dad and manager Raymond Vermeulen:
On Dad and Raymond: “I don’t see myself in F1 without them by my side for sure.”
Max Verstappen on whether he will stay until the end of his Red Bull contract in 2028:
“That’s always been the intention of signing, that’s why we signed so long to be here. Of course it’s about the performance of the car – and from 2026 onwards that is a bit of a question mark anyway with new regulations. But I knew that when I signed my contract. I know what they’ve done for me in my career.
“The intention is to stay with this team, I really enjoy it. As long as we perform there’s no reason to leave.
Max Verstappen on whether he could ever join Mercedes:
“The thing is nobody would have ever realised that Lewis would move to Ferrari. That’s not related to F1, it’s just general life - you never know what happens around you or what might influence you.
“You can never say 100% what is going to be. But I also don’t think about it too much - I’m very relaxed. I’m very happy with the team, the performance is there, there is no reason to leave.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies