F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying schedule, times, updates and results at Silverstone
F1 live updates and news from Silverstone as the drivers target pole position for the British GP
Louise Thomas
Editor
Formula One returns to the home of British motor racing this weekend as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix.
George Russell was a shock winner last time out in Austria as the Mercedes driver capitalised on a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris late on in the race. Norris was fuming with Verstappen afterwards, setting their rivalry up nicely for Norris’ home race this weekend.
Verstappen leads the world championship by 81 points to Norris going into the British GP, a race he won last year. Russell, despite his victory, is still down in seventh.
Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner at Silverstone and has finished on the podium in the last two years. Having not won since December 2021, the seven-time F1 world champion would love nothing more than to return to the top of the podium in front of a crowd who adore him.
Follow live updates from the British Grand Prix with The Independent
Lewis Hamilton, eight-time winner of the British GP:
Max Verstappen reflects on crash with Lando Norris: ‘We already have too many rules’
Max Verstappen insists nothing he did in his incident with Lando Norris in Austria was “over the top” with tensions between the two drivers having cooled.
Verstappen and Norris collided on lap 64 of the 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix while vying for the lead last Sunday. Both sustained punctures, with Verstappen finishing fifth and Norris forced to retire.
The pair are close friends off-track yet Norris was fuming at Verstappen for “ruining his race” afterward, insisting the three-time world champion “moved under braking” more than once.
Full story below:
Max Verstappen reflects on crash with Lando Norris: ‘We already have too many rules’
The Red Bull driver, who has an 81-point lead, was speaking ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix
British GP 2024 F1 weather forecast: Rain expected at Silverstone for qualifying
The British Grand Prix takes place this weekend the weather is set to be mixed over the three days of action at Silverstone.
After the rain came late on Friday - thus not impacting the two practice sessions - heavy rain is expected on Saturday at Silverstone.
The constant downpour is expected to last until 4pm, which could play havoc with qualifying later at Silverstone. The weather is, however, expected to clear up heading into the evening.
Full report below:
British Grand Prix weather F1 forecast as rain expected at Silverstone
Rain is on the forecast for Sunday’s race which will play havoc with tyre strategy for the teams, though it could benefit eight-time winner Lewis Hamilton, who is excellent in wet conditions
Driver Standings ahead of the British Grand Prix:
1. Max Verstappen - 237 points
2. Lando Norris - 156 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 135 points
5. Sergio Perez - 118 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 112 points
7. George Russell - 111 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 85 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 17 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg - 14 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 3 points
18. Alex Albon - 2 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
What is the British Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Saturday 6 July
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 7 July
- Race: 3pm
F1 British Grand Prix qualifying!
Good morning and welcome to qualifying at the British Grand Prix!
Weather update at Silverstone? It’s wet. Very wet.
The F3 race this morning has been delayed - what that means for third practice at 11:30am (BST)? We’re not yet sure...
McLaren boss condemns Red Bull behaviour ahead of British GP: ‘We’ve seen a lack of respect’
McLaren boss Zak Brown came out firing on Friday at Silverstone and accused Red Bull of a “lack of respect” after Max Verstappen’s collision with Lando Norris last weekend.
The two drivers, who are good friends off track, were vying for the lead before both sustained punctures during a collision. Verstappen finished fifth after receiving a 10-second time penalty but Norris was forced to retire due to irreparable damage.
Norris was fastest in both practice sessions at an overcast Silverstone circuit on Friday as he targets a dream victory at his home race following his inaugural F1 win in Miami two months ago.
Full piece below:
McLaren boss condemns Red Bull behaviour: ‘We’ve seen a lack of respect’
Zak Brown was speaking at Silverstone following Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ collision in Austria
FP2 results in full:
A beaming Lando Norris after practice today!
Lando Norris fastest in FP2!
Norris stays top for the second half of the session and the Brit is the man to beat having finished top in both practice sessions!
And in FP2, he has team-mate Oscar Piastri up alongside him!
Sergio Perez was third-fastest at the end of a session which concluded just as the rain came down at Silverstone... and now it’s pouring!
