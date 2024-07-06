Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1720260391

F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying schedule, times, updates and results at Silverstone

F1 live updates and news from Silverstone as the drivers target pole position for the British GP

Kieran Jackson
Silverstone
Saturday 06 July 2024 11:06
Comments
"I don't feel expectation at Silverstone - I just feel love" - Hamilton on British GP

Kieran Jackson

Louise Thomas

Editor

Formula One returns to the home of British motor racing this weekend as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix.

George Russell was a shock winner last time out in Austria as the Mercedes driver capitalised on a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris late on in the race. Norris was fuming with Verstappen afterwards, setting their rivalry up nicely for Norris’ home race this weekend.

Verstappen leads the world championship by 81 points to Norris going into the British GP, a race he won last year. Russell, despite his victory, is still down in seventh.

Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner at Silverstone and has finished on the podium in the last two years. Having not won since December 2021, the seven-time F1 world champion would love nothing more than to return to the top of the podium in front of a crowd who adore him.

Follow live updates from the British Grand Prix with The Independent

1720260247

Lewis Hamilton, eight-time winner of the British GP:

Kieran Jackson6 July 2024 11:04
1720260002

Max Verstappen reflects on crash with Lando Norris: ‘We already have too many rules’

Max Verstappen insists nothing he did in his incident with Lando Norris in Austria was “over the top” with tensions between the two drivers having cooled.

Verstappen and Norris collided on lap 64 of the 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix while vying for the lead last Sunday. Both sustained punctures, with Verstappen finishing fifth and Norris forced to retire.

The pair are close friends off-track yet Norris was fuming at Verstappen for “ruining his race” afterward, insisting the three-time world champion “moved under braking” more than once.

Full story below:

Max Verstappen reflects on crash with Lando Norris: ‘We already have too many rules’

The Red Bull driver, who has an 81-point lead, was speaking ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson6 July 2024 11:00
1720259102

British GP 2024 F1 weather forecast: Rain expected at Silverstone for qualifying

The British Grand Prix takes place this weekend the weather is set to be mixed over the three days of action at Silverstone.

After the rain came late on Friday - thus not impacting the two practice sessions - heavy rain is expected on Saturday at Silverstone.

The constant downpour is expected to last until 4pm, which could play havoc with qualifying later at Silverstone. The weather is, however, expected to clear up heading into the evening.

Full report below:

British Grand Prix weather F1 forecast as rain expected at Silverstone

Rain is on the forecast for Sunday’s race which will play havoc with tyre strategy for the teams, though it could benefit eight-time winner Lewis Hamilton, who is excellent in wet conditions

Kieran Jackson6 July 2024 10:45
1720258682

Driver Standings ahead of the British Grand Prix:

1. Max Verstappen - 237 points

2. Lando Norris - 156 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 135 points

5. Sergio Perez - 118 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 112 points

7. George Russell - 111 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 85 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 17 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg - 14 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points

14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 3 points

18. Alex Albon - 2 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson6 July 2024 10:38
1720258495

What is the British Grand Prix?

(All times BST)

Saturday 6 July

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 7 July

  • Race: 3pm
Kieran Jackson6 July 2024 10:34
1720258434

F1 British Grand Prix qualifying!

Good morning and welcome to qualifying at the British Grand Prix!

Weather update at Silverstone? It’s wet. Very wet.

The F3 race this morning has been delayed - what that means for third practice at 11:30am (BST)? We’re not yet sure...

Kieran Jackson6 July 2024 10:33
1720199530

McLaren boss condemns Red Bull behaviour ahead of British GP: ‘We’ve seen a lack of respect’

McLaren boss Zak Brown came out firing on Friday at Silverstone and accused Red Bull of a “lack of respect” after Max Verstappen’s collision with Lando Norris last weekend.

The two drivers, who are good friends off track, were vying for the lead before both sustained punctures during a collision. Verstappen finished fifth after receiving a 10-second time penalty but Norris was forced to retire due to irreparable damage.

Norris was fastest in both practice sessions at an overcast Silverstone circuit on Friday as he targets a dream victory at his home race following his inaugural F1 win in Miami two months ago.

Full piece below:

McLaren boss condemns Red Bull behaviour: ‘We’ve seen a lack of respect’

Zak Brown was speaking at Silverstone following Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ collision in Austria

Kieran Jackson5 July 2024 18:12
1720196470

FP2 results in full:

Kieran Jackson5 July 2024 17:21
1720196464

A beaming Lando Norris after practice today!

Kieran Jackson5 July 2024 17:21
1720195798

Lando Norris fastest in FP2!

Norris stays top for the second half of the session and the Brit is the man to beat having finished top in both practice sessions!

And in FP2, he has team-mate Oscar Piastri up alongside him!

Sergio Perez was third-fastest at the end of a session which concluded just as the rain came down at Silverstone... and now it’s pouring!

(Getty Images)

Kieran Jackson5 July 2024 17:09

