F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Practice schedule, times, updates and results from Silverstone
F1 live updates and news from Silverstone as the drivers take to the track ahead of the British Grand Prix
Formula One returns to the home of British motor racing this weekend as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix.
George Russell was a shock winner last time out in Austria as the Mercedes driver capitalised on a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris late on in the race. Norris was fuming with Verstappen afterwards, setting their rivalry up nicely for Norris’ home race this weekend.
Verstappen leads the world championship by 81 points to Norris going into the British GP, a race he won last year. Russell, despite his victory, is still down in seventh.
Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner at Silverstone and has finished on the podium in the last two years. Having not won since December 2021, the seven-time F1 world champion would love nothing more than to return to the top of the podium in front of a crowd who adore him.
Follow live updates from the British Grand Prix with The Independent
Start times for the British Grand Prix:
(All times BST)
Friday 5 July
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 6 July
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 7 July
- Race: 3pm
Leclerc already tempting talk about 2025!
Lewis Hamilton, eight-time winner of the British GP:
Kimi Antonelli: Who is Mercedes teen tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton on F1 grid in 2025?
Kimi Antonelli – the teenager tipped as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year – is one of the highest-rated prospects in motorsport right now.
The Italian driver is racing in Formula 2 in 2024, having skipped F3, for Prema Racing alongside British teen and Ferrari reserve Ollie Bearman.
Antonelli, 17, is on Mercedes’ books and was signed on to their junior programme at 11 years of age. In the years since, he has won numerous karting and single-seater competitions, which has thrust him into the spotlight at such a young age.
But who is Antonelli?
Kimi Antonelli: Who is Mercedes teen tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025?
Antonelli, the highly-rated young Italian making his debut in F2 in 2024, is anticipated to make the step up to Formula 1, whether that be with Williams or Mercedes
Constructors’ Championship ahead of the British GP:
1. Red Bull - 355 points
2. Ferrari - 291 points
3. McLaren - 268 points
4. Mercedes - 196 points
5. Aston Martin - 58 points
6. RB - 30 points
7. Haas - 19 points
8. Alpine - 9 points
9. Williams - 2 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
Max Verstappen reflects on crash with Lando Norris: 'We already have too many rules'
Max Verstappen insists nothing he did in his incident with Lando Norris in Austria was “over the top” with tensions between the two drivers having cooled.
Verstappen and Norris collided on lap 64 of the 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix while vying for the lead last Sunday. Both sustained punctures, with Verstappen finishing fifth and Norris forced to retire.
The pair are close friends off-track yet Norris was fuming at Verstappen for “ruining his race” afterward, insisting the three-time world champion “moved under braking” more than once.
Full story below:
Max Verstappen reflects on crash with Lando Norris: ‘We already have too many rules’
The Red Bull driver, who has an 81-point lead, was speaking ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix
Driver Standings ahead of the British Grand Prix:
1. Max Verstappen - 237 points
2. Lando Norris - 156 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 135 points
5. Sergio Perez - 118 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 112 points
7. George Russell - 111 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 85 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 17 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg - 14 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 3 points
18. Alex Albon - 2 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Good morning and welcome to the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone!
After the dramatic end to last week’s Formula 1 action in Austria, we wait to see what the fallout on track... how will Lando Norris and Max Verstappen compete this weekend? And what about Mercedes after their first win in 18 months last year!
It’s practice day today - FP1 at 12:30pm with FP2 at 4pm! (BST).
Ollie Bearman seals 'dream' F1 seat next year as fourth British driver on 2025 grid
British teenager Ollie Bearman has signed a “dream” contract to join Haas F1 team next year on a multi-year deal.
The 19-year-old, hailing from Chelmsford in Essex, will become the fourth full-time British driver on the grid in 2025 alongside Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris. He will make his debut in Australia in March.
Bearman, who is racing full-time in F2 this year alongside his duties as a reserve for Ferrari and Haas, impressed when called up to make his F1 debut for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia in March, finishing seventh having replaced the ill Carlos Sainz.
Ollie Bearman seals ‘dream’ F1 seat next year as fourth British driver on 2025 grid
The Ferrari teenager has been rewarded with a full-time drive after a stellar F1 debut in March
