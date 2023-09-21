British Grand Prix: How to buy tickets for 2024 F1 race at Silverstone
The 2024 edition of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone will take place on the 5-7 July
The next edition of the British Grand Prix is on 5-7 July 2024 – and fans are eager to buy tickets for the popular F1 race at Silverstone.
Round 12 of the 2024 Formula 1 season sees a return to the iconic Silverstone track, home to many memorable moments in the sport’s 73-year history.
Max Verstappen won the 2023 grand prix with British drivers Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton – an eight-time winner at his home race – joining him on the podium.
Here’s everything you need to know for this year’s sale:
KEY DATES
Thursday 14 September – Official camping and glamping released (11am)
Monday 18 September – SRC (Silverstone Racing Club) Member priority ticket sale (10am)
Wednesday 20 September – Official Campers Priority Ticket Sale (11am)
Thursday 21 September – Enclosures, GA+, Abbey B and Hamilton A (11am)
Friday 22 September – Grandstand tickets released (11am)
Monday 25 September – General Admission tickets released (11am)
General Admission tickets include single day, three-day (Fri-Sun) and a new four-day ticket which provides access to the launch party on Thursday evening.
Prices come as cheap as £99 (Friday practice) for a single-day ticket, while a one-day ticket for qualifying are priced at £129 minimum. A ticket for the race will set you back at least £219.
Four-day weekend tickets start from £359; three-day tickets from £259.
You can buy a maximum of six tickets per purchase (child tickets are included in this number). You can add up to two age-related discounted tickets for each paying adult.
Click HERE for more information on the official Silverstone ticket website.
Hospitality options are also available with F1 Experiences.
