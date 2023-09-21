For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The next edition of the British Grand Prix is on 5-7 July 2024 – and fans are eager to buy tickets for the popular F1 race at Silverstone.

Round 12 of the 2024 Formula 1 season sees a return to the iconic Silverstone track, home to many memorable moments in the sport’s 73-year history.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 grand prix with British drivers Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton – an eight-time winner at his home race – joining him on the podium.

Here’s everything you need to know for this year’s sale:

KEY DATES

Thursday 14 September – Official camping and glamping released (11am)

Monday 18 September – SRC (Silverstone Racing Club) Member priority ticket sale (10am)

Wednesday 20 September – Official Campers Priority Ticket Sale (11am)

Thursday 21 September – Enclosures, GA+, Abbey B and Hamilton A (11am)

Friday 22 September – Grandstand tickets released (11am)

Monday 25 September – General Admission tickets released (11am)

Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner at Silverstone (Getty Images)

General Admission tickets include single day, three-day (Fri-Sun) and a new four-day ticket which provides access to the launch party on Thursday evening.

Prices come as cheap as £99 (Friday practice) for a single-day ticket, while a one-day ticket for qualifying are priced at £129 minimum. A ticket for the race will set you back at least £219.

Four-day weekend tickets start from £359; three-day tickets from £259.

You can buy a maximum of six tickets per purchase (child tickets are included in this number). You can add up to two age-related discounted tickets for each paying adult.

Click HERE for more information on the official Silverstone ticket website.

Hospitality options are also available with F1 Experiences.