F1 British GP LIVE: Silverstone race schedule, start time and updates as George Russell starts on pole
F1 live updates and build-up from Silverstone as Russell starts on pole alongside Lewis Hamilton
Formula One returns to the home of British motor racing this weekend as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix.
George Russell was a shock winner last time out in Austria as the Mercedes driver capitalised on a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris late on in the race. Norris was fuming with Verstappen afterwards, setting their rivalry up nicely for Norris’ home race this weekend.
Verstappen leads the world championship by 81 points to Norris going into the British GP, a race he won last year. Russell, despite his victory, is still down in seventh. Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner at Silverstone and has finished on the podium in the last two years. Having not won since December 2021, the seven-time F1 world champion would love nothing more than to return to the top of the podium in front of a crowd who adore him.
Russell is on pole position for the race at Silverstone, leading a British top-three with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton second on the grid and Lando Norris third.
Follow live updates from the British Grand Prix with The Independent
What is the starting grid?
1. George Russell
2. Lewis Hamilton
3. Lando Norris
4. Max Verstappen
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Lance Stroll
9. Alex Albon
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Charles Leclerc
12. Logan Sargeant
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Zhou Guanyu
15. Daniel Ricciardo
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Sergio Perez
20. Pierre Gasly
WATCH: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell watch England’s Euro 2024 victory with Silverstone crowd
How good was this yesterday?!
Start time and how can I watch the British Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Sunday 7 July
- Race: 3pm
The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and free-to-air Channel 4 in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s and Channel 4’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 1:30pm (BST).
You can watch Channel 4’s coverage of the British Grand Prix for free via their website.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Silverstone on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
F1 British Grand Prix!
Good morning! After what was a super Saturday for British sport, how the heads this morning?
After England’s penalty shoot-out win at Euro 2024, it’s time for the Brits on the racetrack to do the business in front of the home crowd at Silverstone!
George Russell starts on pole alongside Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with Lando Norris in third!
We’ll have all the build-up to the race, with lights out at 3pm (BST)!
George Russell claims pole as sensational British trio break 56-year streak at Silverstone qualifying
Kieran Jackson at Silverstone
In conditions more reminiscent of the dark days of November than the start of summer in July, the leading trio of British drivers thrived at Silverstone on Saturday afternoon. A qualifying session which started in drizzling rain ended in George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris storming to the top of the timesheets in the dry, leaving world championship leader Max Verstappen trailing in their wake.
Needless to say, the 100,000-plus British crowd – ponchos aplenty – were left delighted in the grandstands. It is the first time since 1968 that three British drivers have filled the top three places on the grid.
Russell, a week on from his second F1 win in Austria, sealed top spot with his most prestigious pole position to date, usurping eight-time British Grand Prix winner Hamilton by 0.141 seconds. It represented a Mercedes front-row lockout; a throwback to the glory years before Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the sport.
Full report below:
Russell claims pole as sensational British trio break 56-year streak at Silverstone
Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris thrive amid wet and cold conditions at the British Grand Prix
Max Verstappen on his qualifying session:
George Russell after claiming pole:
“What a feeling! At the start of the year, we couldn’t dream of being pole here.
“The car at the moment is feeling so so good, came alive in quali. Riding this wave tomorrow, buzzing, we’ve got a race to win - it’s going to be tight with Lando, Max as well, but so excited right now.
“I don’t think Silverstone could have dreamt of the three Brits in the front-three, we can’t wait for the race tomorrow.”
Lewis Hamilton after qualifying P2:
“Big thanks to this incredible crowd. Three Brits in the top-three is incredible. We didn’t expect to be front row this weekend but this is huge for our team, everyone here really deserves this.
“The care felt great. I think ultimately there was still time left on the table which George was able to find but I feel confident about the car for tomorrow, with the conditions we have we can keep Lando behind.”
Lando Norris after qualifying third:
“I’m happy with P3, three Brits in the top three is pretty cool here. Good laps by George and Lewis.
“I want the rain again tomorrow, I’m excited! Bring the fight to George and Lewis. We’re going to have some good battles!”
