"I don't feel expectation at Silverstone - I just feel love" - Hamilton on British GP

Formula One returns to the home of British motor racing this weekend as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix.

George Russell was a shock winner last time out in Austria as the Mercedes driver capitalised on a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris late on in the race. Norris was fuming with Verstappen afterwards, setting their rivalry up nicely for Norris’ home race this weekend.

Verstappen leads the world championship by 81 points to Norris going into the British GP, a race he won last year. Russell, despite his victory, is still down in seventh. Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner at Silverstone and has finished on the podium in the last two years. Having not won since December 2021, the seven-time F1 world champion would love nothing more than to return to the top of the podium in front of a crowd who adore him.

Russell is on pole position for the race at Silverstone, leading a British top-three with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton second on the grid and Lando Norris third.

Follow live updates from the British Grand Prix with The Independent