The British Grand Prix takes place this weekend the weather is set to be mixed over the three days of action at Silverstone.

After the rain came late on Friday - thus not impacting the two practice sessions - heavy rain is expected on Saturday at Silverstone.

The constant downpour is expected to last until 4pm, which could play havoc with qualifying later at Silverstone. The weather is, however, expected to clear up heading into the evening.

On Sunday, with the race starting at 3pm (BST), it is set to be wet.

The Met Office states that there is a 60% chance of rain on Sunday at 11am, which only reduces to 40% for lights out at 3pm.

A wet race usually results in chaos in the pit-lane. While dry (slick) tyres are the quickest, the condition of the track is fundamental to the choice of tyre and standing water will likely mean the intermediate tyre is regularly in use throughout the race.

If the rain is constant and heavy, the extreme wet tyre may also be in use, simply to keep the cars on track. However should this be the case, the race could well be red-flagged.

The Met Office added that a “strong jet stream in the Atlantic” is causing the changeable conditions this week.

Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

“Much of the UK will continue to be on the cooler side of the jet, meaning temperatures will be around or just below average,” it said. “Where there is sunshine though, it will feel fairly warm, largely in the south.”

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are among the best drivers in wet conditions, with Fernando Alonso also something of an expert.

Hamilton won his first British Grand Prix in 2008 in wet conditions, describing his first win at Silverstone as his favourite on Thursday.

The Mercedes driver, however, has not won a race since December 2021.