F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint shootout updates and times from Red Bull Ring

Formula 1 live updates from Spielberg as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton eye pole in the new sprint shootout session - before the sprint race later on Saturday afternoon
Max Verstappen’s crushing dominance of Formula One continued at the Austrian Grand Prix after he put his Red Bull on pole position.
The world champion, a winner at six of the first eight races, saw off his rivals at the Red Bull Ring to seal his fourth pole on the spin for Sunday’s 71-lap grand prix. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc provided Verstappen with a late scare, but the Monegasque had to settle for second place, crossing the line 0.048 seconds shy of the Dutchman.
Carlos Sainz took third in the other scarlet car, while Lando Norris impressed in his revamped McLaren to take fourth spot. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, 0.428 sec adrift. Sergio Perez’s torrid time continued after all three of his laps in Q2 were deleted for track limits. He lines up a lowly 15th on Sunday.
On Friday, Verstappen clinched pole for Sunday’s grand prix with Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row, while Sergio Perez and George Russell both struggled.
Follow live updates from the Austrian GP with The Independent - the sprint shootout starts at 11am (BST).
Driver Standings in 2023
1) Max Verstappen - 195 points
2) Sergio Perez - 126 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 117 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 102 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 68 points
6) George Russell - 65 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 54 points
8) Lance Stroll - 37 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 29 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 15 points
11) Lando Norris - 12 points
12) Alex Albon - 7 points
13) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
F1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint shootout
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of sprint day at the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent!
Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole during yesterday’s grand prix qualifying, but can anyone beat him today?
Live updates to follow from the Red Bull Ring - the sprint shootout qualifying is at 11am (BST) before the sprint race at 3:30pm!
