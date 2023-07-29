Jump to content

Liveupdated1690625008

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint shootout updates and qualifying times at Spa-Francorchamps

Formula 1 live updates from sprint day at Spa-Francorchamps as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field target pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Belgium

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 29 July 2023 11:03
Comments
'It won't stop here' - Verstappen gives Red Bull a record 12th straight win in Hungary

Max Verstappen took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix despite an X-rated radio row with his race engineer.

Verstappen was embroiled in a squabble with Gianpiero Lambiase after he only just made it through to Q3 during a wet-dry session at Spa-Francorchamps.

But the championship leader regained his composure at the business end of qualifying to demolish the opposition, finishing eight tenths clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with Sergio Perez third in the other Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth.

However, Verstappen will only start Sunday’s race from sixth position as he serves a five-place grid drop for exceeding his gearbox allocation.

Follow live updates from the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent

1690624849

BREAKING: F1 sprint shootout delayed

Due to the wet weather, the sprint shootout qualifying session has been DELAYED.

More info will follow from the FIA.

This Spa-Francorchamps track does drain quickly...

Kieran Jackson29 July 2023 11:00
1690624596

What is a sprint race in F1 and how does new qualifying shootout work?

On Saturday, instead of what was seen as a generally pointless second practice session on Saturday, a new ‘sprint shootout’ will take place to form the starting grid for the sprint race later in the day.

It will follow the same Q1-Q2-Q3 format but the session times will be shorter than traditional qualifying: Q1 will be 12 minutes, Q2 will be 10 minutes and Q3 will be eight minutes.

NEW SPRINT WEEKEND FORMAT

Friday: Free Practice 1; qualifying (for Sunday’s Grand Prix)

Saturday: Sprint qualifying; sprint race (Top-eight receive points, finish order will have no impact on Grand Prix grid)

Sunday: Grand Prix

How many points are on offer?

P1 - Eight points

P2 - Seven points

P3 - Six points

P4 - Five points

P5 - four points

P6 - three points

P7 - two points

P8 - one point

Kieran Jackson29 July 2023 10:56
1690624356

Driver Standings ahead of Belgian Grand Prix

1) Max Verstappen - 281 points

2) Sergio Perez - 171 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 139 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 133 points

5) George Russell - 90 points

6) Carlos Sainz - 87 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 80 points

8) Lando Norris - 60 points

9) Lance Stroll - 45 points

10) Esteban Ocon - 31 points

11) Oscar Piastri - 27 points

12) Pierre Gasly - 16 points

13) Alex Albon - 11 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Kieran Jackson29 July 2023 10:52
1690624056

Sprint shootout odds:

Fancy a flutter?

Max Verstappen - 1/2

Lando Norris - 7/1

Sergio Perez - 11/1

Carlos Sainz - 16/1

Oscar Piastri - 16/1

Lewis Hamilton - 16/1

Charles Leclerc - 20/1

George Russell - 20/1

Fernando Alonso - 25/1

Odds provided by Betfair

Kieran Jackson29 July 2023 10:47
1690623936

Carlos Sainz interview: ‘All of us at Ferrari expected more – we haven’t done the best job’

Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson

Silverstone, 2022. That was the moment a goal within touching distance for so long was finally grasped by Carlos Sainz. Fittingly, his first pole position of his career was duly followed by a first Formula 1 race win, in his 150th grand prix. Ferrari were back among the top contenders and Sainz, this time, was the leading man ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc. The Scuderia were a force at the front once more. Or so we thought.

Despite producing a race-winning car, Ferrari failed to capitalise last year amid strategy and reliability clangers. Red Bull leapfrogged the calamitous prancing horse – and have not looked back. Now, Ferrari have not won since Austria last year, just a week after Sainz’s inaugural triumph. They are fourth in the Constructors’ Championship at the halfway stage this season. Sainz has not even finished on the podium.

“I thought we’d be fighting for more podiums and wins but unfortunately it’s a very competitive team called Red Bull who are dominating,” Sainz tells The Independent.

Carlos Sainz interview: ‘All of us expected more – we haven’t done the best job’

Exclusive: The Spanish driver speaks to The Independent about a disappointing 2023 campaign so far, his journey to Formula 1 and his target of becoming a world champion one day

Kieran Jackson29 July 2023 10:45
1690623636

What is the starting grid for Sunday’s grand prix?

1) Charles Leclerc

2) Sergio Perez

3) Lewis Hamilton

4) Carlos Sainz

5) Oscar Piastri

6) Max Verstappen*

7) Lando Norris

8) George Russell

9) Fernando Alonso

10) Lance Stroll

11) Yuki Tsunoda

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Pierre Gasly

14) Valtteri Bottas

15) Esteban Ocon

16) Alex Albon

17) Zhou Guanyu

18) Logan Sargeant

19) Daniel Ricciardo

20) Nico Hulkenberg

*Max Verstappen receives a five-place grid drop for exceeding his gearbox allocation

Kieran Jackson29 July 2023 10:40
1690623336

Max Verstappen fastest in Belgian GP qualifying despite X-rated row with race engineer

Qualifying report

Max Verstappen took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix despite an X-rated radio row with his race engineer.

Verstappen was embroiled in a squabble with Gianpiero Lambiase after he only just made it through to Q3 during a wet-dry session at Spa-Francorchamps.

But the championship leader regained his composure at the business end of qualifying to demolish the opposition, finishing eight tenths clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with Sergio Perez third in the other Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth.

However, Verstappen will only start Sunday’s race from sixth position as he serves a five-place grid drop for exceeding his gearbox allocation.

Full report below:

Verstappen launches X-rated rant as Leclerc takes Belgian GP pole

Verstappen was embroiled in a squabble with Gianpiero Lambiase after he only just made it through to Q3

Kieran Jackson29 July 2023 10:35
1690623192

F1 Belgian Grand Prix - sprint shootout

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of ‘sprint day’ at the Belgian Grand Prix!

It’s the third sprint weekend of the season and for the first time in Formula 1, the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit plays host to the intense weekend of action on track.

Max Verstappen was fastest in Friday’s grand prix qualifying but Charles Leclerc will start on pole for tomorrow’s grand prix as a result of Verstappen’s five-place grid drop.

But none of that has any bearing on today, when the sprint shootout this morning will decide the order for the sprint race this afternoon!

The sprint shootout starts at 11am! And it’s once again raining in the Ardennes!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson29 July 2023 10:33

