F1 sprint grid: Starting positions for Braziilian GP race after shootout qualifying
Formula 1 heads back to a fan favourite on the calendar – Interlagos – for the sixth and final sprint weekend of the season
F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend – and the sixth and final sprint race of the season.
Max Verstappen won his 16th grand prix of an incredible season last time out in Mexico City, with Lewis Hamilton coming home second and pole-sitter Charles Leclerc completing the podium.
Leclerc stayed in the race despite a first-lap collision with Sergio Perez which resulted in the Mexican’s retirement. Lando Norris made up 12 places for an incredible recovery drive in his McLaren, jumping from 17th to fifth.
Mercedes’ George Russell won his first F1 race last year on a jubilant weekend for the Brit in Brazil. Interlagos once again hosts a sprint weekend; Max Verstappen won the last sprint race in Austin two weeks ago.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Saturday 4 November
- Sprint race: 6:30pm
Sunday 5 November
- Race: 5pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Interlagos will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 3:30pm (GMT).
The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint at 11pm (GMT) on Saturday night and the grand prix on Sunday evening at 10:35pm (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Brazil on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the starting grid for the sprint race?
1) Lando Norris
2) Max Verstappen
3) Sergio Perez
4) George Russell
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Yuki Tsunoda
7) Charles Leclerc
8) Daniel Ricciardo
9) Carlos Sainz
10) Oscar Piastri
11) Kevin Magnussen
12) Nico Hulkenberg
13) Pierre Gasly
14) Valtteri Bottas
15) Fernando Alonso
16) Esteban Ocon
17) Lance Stroll
18) Zhou Guanyu
19) Alex Albon
20) Logan Sargeant
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 491 points (champion)
2) Sergio Perez - 240 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 220 points
4) Carlos Sainz - 183 points
5) Fernando Alonso - 183 points
6) Lando Norris - 169 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 166 points
8) George Russell - 151 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 56 points
11) Lance Stroll - 53 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 45 points
13) Alex Albon - 27 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points
17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points
18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
20) Liam Lawson - 2 points
21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 731 points (champions)
2) Mercedes - 371 points
3) Ferrari - 349 points
4) McLaren - 256 points
5) Aston Martin - 236 points
6) Alpine - 101 points
7) Williams - 28 points
8) AlphaTauri - 16 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points
10) Haas - 12 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
