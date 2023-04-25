✕ Close Hamilton Says Red Bull's F1 Car Is "The Fastest" He's Ever Seen

The F1 Commission and the FIA have approved new sprint weekend format changes which will see an extra qualifying session added to the schedule for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The new order of play sees a new ‘sprint shootout’ take place on Saturday morning instead of a second practice session, with traditional qualifying on Friday now setting the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

It means there will be just one practice session over the course of the weekend, while Saturday is designated ‘sprint day’. The result of the Saturday sprint – a 100km dash, roughly a third of the distance of the grand prix – will not impact the grid for Sunday, as opposed to the past two years. Points will be awarded to the top-eight, as was the case in 2022.

Elsewhere, Mercedes have shaken up their Formula 1 management team, the editor of the German magazine who published the controversial AI interview with Michael Schumacher has been sacked and Christian Horner believes as many as six teams could break the 2022 cost cap.

