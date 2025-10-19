Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

F1 standings after US Grand Prix as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri

Norris finished on the podium in Austin after another difficult weekend for Piastri

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 19 October 2025 21:31 BST
Comments
Zak Brown doesn't expect Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to properly fall out in their battle for the F1 title

F1 next heads to Austin as the Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix - and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clashed last time out in Singapore, with the Australian upset after his teammate’s lap one overtake involved contact between the two cars. Norris finished third, a spot ahead of Piastri, and narrowed the deficit in the world championship to 22 points with six rounds to go. McLaren have since stated that Norris faces “repercussions” following the incident.

Max Verstappen finished second in Singapore and is 63 points off Piastri in the title race, while George Russell claimed his second victory of the season in the city-state. The British driver, alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli, extended his contract with Mercedes on Wednesday.

As for Ferrari, it was another difficult weekend in Singapore as Lewis Hamilton still searches for his first podium of the season. Charles Leclerc won last year’s race in Austin, as the Scuderia claimed a one-two finish.

Here’s how the standings look after the United States GP

F1 driver standings after United States GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 346 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 332 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 306 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 252 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 192 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 142 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 89 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 37 points

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

17. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 20 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris trails Oscar Piastri by 14 points with five races left
Lando Norris trails Oscar Piastri by 14 points with five races left (Getty Images)

F1 constructor standings after United States GP (TBC)

1. McLaren - 650 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 333 points

3. Ferrari - 307 points

4. Red Bull - 300 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 68 points

8. Sauber - 55 points

9. Haas - 46 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

