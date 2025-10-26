F1 standings after Mexico GP as Lando Norris overtakes Oscar Piastri in title race
Norris cruised to victory in Mexico City while Piastri finished outside the podium
Lando Norris avoided early mayhem to win the Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position and take the Formula One world championship lead from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point on Sunday.
Australian Piastri, who had started the race in seventh place and 14 points clear of the Briton, finished fifth after a frustrating race.
Charles Leclerc was runner-up for Ferrari, 30.3 seconds behind Norris, while Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen took his sixth successive podium in third place after a nailbiting finish just 0.7 behind the Monegasque.
Oliver Bearman was fourth for Haas in a career best result for the Briton, a late virtual safety car ending Piastri's hopes of getting past. Lewis Hamiton was hit with a costly 10-second penalty, and finished eighth.
Here’s how the standings look after the Mexico City GP
F1 driver standings after Mexico GP
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 37 points
13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
14. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 32 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Mexico GP
1. McLaren - 713 points (champions)
2. Ferrari - 356 points
3. Mercedes - 355 points
4. Red Bull - 346 points
5. Williams - 111 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 69 points
8. Haas - 62 points
9. Sauber - 60 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
