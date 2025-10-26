Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

F1 standings after Mexico GP as Lando Norris overtakes Oscar Piastri in title race

Norris cruised to victory in Mexico City while Piastri finished outside the podium

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 26 October 2025 22:07 GMT
Comments
Max Verstappen reacts after dominant display at United States GP

Lando Norris avoided early mayhem to win the Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position and take the Formula One world championship lead from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point on Sunday.

Australian Piastri, who had started the race in seventh place and 14 points clear of the Briton, finished fifth after a frustrating race.

FOLLOW LIVE: F1 Mexico GP reaction

Charles Leclerc was runner-up for Ferrari, 30.3 seconds behind Norris, while Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen took his sixth successive podium in third place after a nailbiting finish just 0.7 behind the Monegasque.

Oliver Bearman was fourth for Haas in a career best result for the Briton, a late virtual safety car ending Piastri's hopes of getting past. Lewis Hamiton was hit with a costly 10-second penalty, and finished eighth.

Here’s how the standings look after the Mexico City GP

Recommended

F1 driver standings after Mexico GP

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 37 points

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

14. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 32 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris leads the drivers’ championship for the first time since April (Moises Castillo/AP)
Lando Norris leads the drivers’ championship for the first time since April (Moises Castillo/AP) (AP)
Norris now leads by one point to Oscar Piastri
Norris now leads by one point to Oscar Piastri (Getty Images)

F1 constructor standings after Mexico GP

1. McLaren - 713 points (champions)

2. Ferrari - 356 points

3. Mercedes - 355 points

4. Red Bull - 346 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 69 points

8. Haas - 62 points

9. Sauber - 60 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in