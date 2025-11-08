F1 next heads to Sao Paulo as Interlagos hosts round 21 of the 2025 season - and the fifth sprint weekend of the year.

Lando Norris executed a supreme weekend last time out in Mexico City, winning from pole and in doing so claiming the lead of the world championship from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. That being said, the lead is just one point.

Max Verstappen recovered from a poor qualifying to finish on the podium in Mexico and the Red Bull driver, chasing an improbable fifth consecutive title, only trails Norris by 36 points with four races to go. The Dutchman won from 17th on the grid last year in Brazil, effectively securing his fourth championship.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari in Mexico, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish eighth after receiving a penalty. The 40-year-old Briton only has four grands prix remaining to record a podium for Ferrari.

F1 driver standings after Brazil GP sprint

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 37 points

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

14. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 32 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings after Brazil GP sprint

1. McLaren - 713 points (champions)

2. Ferrari - 356 points

3. Mercedes - 355 points

4. Red Bull - 346 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 69 points

8. Haas - 62 points

9. Sauber - 60 points

10. Alpine - 20 points