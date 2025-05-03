F1 standings after Miami GP sprint as Lando Norris cuts Oscar Piastri’s championship lead
Piastri has a nine-point lead over teammate Lando Norris after a McLaren one-two in the Miami sprint race
F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix - and the second sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
Oscar Piastri won his third race in four with his victory in Saudi Arabia last time out, which gave him the championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
Piastri had a 10-point lead heading into round six but saw that shaved down to nine as Norris beat him in the Miami sprint race, with a McLaren one-two coming in ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
Norris was the beneficiary of a safety car in a dramatic sprint race as he enjoyed success in Miami, the site of his first F1 victory last year, once again.
Follow live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 driver standings after Miami GP sprint
4. George Russell – 77 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 47 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 38 points
7. Lewis Hamilton – 37 points
8. Alex Albon – 25 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 13 points
11. Ollie Bearman – 7 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
13. Pierre Gasly – 6 points
14. Isack Hadjar – 5 points
15. Carlos Sainz – 5 points
17. Liam Lawson – 2 points
18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Miami GP sprint
1. McLaren - 203 points
2. Mercedes - 115 points
3. Red Bull - 89 points
4. Ferrari - 84 points
5. Williams - 30 points
6. Haas - 21 points
7. Aston Martin - 13 points
8. Racing Bulls - 10 points
9. Alpine - 6 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments